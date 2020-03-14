Niece Waidhofer Strikes A Sexy Pose On A Bed In New Instagram Share

Niece Waidhofer has been keeping her 1.5 million Instagram followers on their toes with her newest pictures and updated her feed today with a sexy snap. The model struck a provocative pose in lingerie and the photographer took the shot from above for the eye-catching share.

The stunner sat on her bed with her knees bent in behind her. She arched her back and tugged at her bra strap with one hand and grabbed her hair with her other hand. Niece glanced up at the camera with a sultry pout on her face.

The hottie wore her hair up in a casual, messy ponytail and stray pieces of hair fell down the right side of her face. Her makeup application included dark liner on her lower lids, long lashes, purple eyeshadow, and light pink lipstick. Her accessories consisted of a black watch, a wrap-around bracelet on her left wrist, and a collar necklace.

The angle of the photo left her cleavage and bare booty on show, and Niece’s face, chest, and arms were well-lit.

The geotag revealed that she was in her hometown of Houston, Texas, and the photo has garnered over 66,300 likes so far in the first two hours since it went live.

The sensation’s many followers took to the comments section to gush about her good looks.

“You won entire internet with this pic,” declared an admirer, punctuating their message with a couple of fire emoji.

Others referred to the COVID-19 pandemic as Niece mentioned it in her long caption.

“Lol!!!! I seriously can’t but point out the fact that while you’re here doin the damn thing… looking sexy as ever.. it’s absolute Coronavirus mayhem in Los Angeles and the surrounding counties. But enough of that bullsh*t.. as you were..,” wrote a second supporter.

“But have you had tuna helper?” asked a third follower.

“But if you go early you don’t get to see the fights break out and that sh*t is better than paying for it on ppv,” claimed a social media user.

The sensation shared another lingerie pic yesterday, except that time it was all about the leather. Niece posed on her elbows and knees in a bra, bottoms, and garter set with leather accessories. She completed her look with a black cat mask with gold ears and lifted her right hand and appeared to be licking it. The model was photographed on a white bed with a matching headboard and sunlight streamed into the room to light up her backdrop.