Donald Trump Says ‘Getting Away From Shaking Hands Is A Good Thing’ During Coronavirus Press Conference

Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at a briefing on Saturday where he revealed to reporters that he had been tested for coronavirus, though the results aren’t expected for several days, and suggested that people may finally stop shaking hands in the future thanks to the coronavirus.

As CNN reports, Trump spoke during a scheduled White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing where he spoke for a few minutes about the stock market, which rallied after devastating losses this week, and about the steps his administration is taking to monitor for the coronavirus.

Trump explained to reporters that he had his temperature taken before entering the room, and reporters said that they had also been tested as a precaution.

“I also took the test,” he said. “They sent it to a lab.”

Trump also admitted that he had continued to shake hands even though his own experts have said that people shouldn’t make physical contact during the pandemic. He said that the behavior is a habit and he agreed that people shouldn’t be doing it, adding that he had never been one to shake hands before becoming a politician and that when people extend their hands it feels natural to reciprocate.

“Frankly, I was a non-hand shaker, for the most part, I never believed that shaking hands… once you become a politician…” he said.

In his view, he thinks that perhaps coronavirus will make people more cautious about shaking hands in the future.

“Getting away from shaking hands is a good thing, and possibly that’s something that comes out of this. Maybe people shouldn’t be shaking hands for the long term because it does transmit flu and other things,” he added.

He also added during the briefing that his administration was working hard to stop the spread of the virus after declaring a national emergency on Friday and securing $8.3 billion to address the issue in a bipartisan legislative package.

The news of Trump’s coronavirus test comes just hours after the White House issued a late-night press release saying that the president wouldn’t be tested for the COVID-19 virus because he was a low-risk case. Trump had come in contact last week with two individuals that have since tested positive for the virus but, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump’s physician said that the handshake and photo op didn’t constitute high-risk contact.

The CDC recommends that anyone who has been in contact with an individual who has tested positive for the virus should be tested themselves.