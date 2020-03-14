After Donald Trump Said He Didn’t Know About Closing Pandemic Office, Democrat Proves He Warned Trump In 2018

Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that he knew nothing about his administration’s decision to close a pandemic response office in 2018, saying he would not take responsibility for the move.

Later in the day, a Democratic senator released proof that Trump was aware of the change and warned two years ago that it could have serious consequences if the United States were to face a pandemic.

As Cleveland.com noted, Trump was asked about why he decided to dissolve the White House’s National Security Council Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense back in 2018, part of a larger redesign of the NSC. When asked about the decision and claims that it has cost the United States valuable time and resources with the outbreak of the coronavirus, Trump answered that he didn’t “know anything about” the closure.

That led Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown to speak out, tweeting a copy of a letter that he had sent directly to Trump back in 2018 warning that there would be severe consequences for closing the office.

“In our globalized world, where diseases are never more than a plane ride away, we must do all we can to prepare for the next, inevitable outbreak and keep Americans safe from disease,” Brown wrote in the letter. “I urge you to act swiftly in reaffirming your commitment to global health security by taking immediate action to designate senior-level NSC personnel to focus on global health security, supporting adequate and appropriate funding for global health security initiatives, and leading the way in preparing for the next pandemic threat.”

“We are less prepared today because of his systemic cuts to programs like this and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), and his constant sabotage of our healthcare system,” Brown added.

Trump has been criticized both for his decision to close the office and for his response this week. As The Inquisitr noted, Trump blasted PBS correspondent Yamiche Alcindor when she asked Trump about the office’s closure, calling it a “nasty” question before claiming that he knew nothing about its closure. The answer was widely criticized, as Trump was in charge of the NSC’s re-organization and had final say as president. Trump this week has laid blame of the Obama administration for unspecified rules that Trump said hampered his administration in the response to coronavirus.

Critics also say that Trump’s early attempts to downplay the severity of the coronavirus and referring to it as the Democrats’ “new hoax” also impacted the initial response to it.