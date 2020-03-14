Krissy Cela Powers Through Intense Back Workout In Pink Sports Bra And Gray Leggings

British fitness trainer Krissy Cela gave her fans some home workout ideas in the latest video series posted to her Instagram page. In the shared clips, the brunette beauty focused on training her back muscles while wearing a pink sports bra and gray leggings. She started her circuit with a series of single-arm dumbbell rows. For this exercise, she leaned forward at the waist before pressing the weight forward and pulling it back. In her caption, she instructed viewers to align the neck with the spine while doing the move.

Krissy brought out a barbell plate in the next video, proceeding to conduct a set of bent-over rows. She assumed a wide-legged stance and leaned forward as she held the plate with both hands. She pushed the weight down, then pulled it back toward her torso to complete the reps. Krissy told fans, via her caption, that they could sub in any heavy household object if they didn’t have access to a barbell plate.

Krissy then layed on the floor — chest down, with her arms above her head — for a set of “Supermans.” This meant that she had to raise her torso and her legs simultaneously, holding the pose for a couple of seconds before lowering her limbs.

In the fourth and final video she introduced a stool to the workout for a series of lat extensions. For this exercise, she propped her back on the stool and kept her hips lifted as she raised a dumbbell above her head.

The post has been liked more than 30,000 times thus far, and more than 200 Instagram users have commented on the share. In the comments section, some fans thanked Krissy for providing home workout tips because they have to stay indoors thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Lmao pls start doing more home workouts I’m afraid to go to the gym with this virus going around,” one person wrote.

” I appreciate this workout so much especially with the virus going around,” a second person added.

“You are just on time! I think they will be closing gyms in????????.. And it’s getting very risky…. So training at home is best! More killer home workouts are so in demand now!” a third commenter wrote, adding a heart-eye emoji and starry heart emoji to their words. “Thank YOU, love!”

Another admirer called Krissy an inspiration.

“YOU’RE INCREDIBLE KRISSY!!! i just wanna say you’ve inspired me so much throughout my journey.”