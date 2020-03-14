Hannah Brown Shares A Message Of Support To Tyler Cameron In The Wake Of His Mother’s Death

Hannah Brown told Tyler Cameon thath is mother would be 'proud' of him in the way he has paid her tribute.

Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown is offering a message of support to her ex Tyler Cameron who just lost his mother Andrea on Saturday, February 29 after she suffered a brain aneurysm. Brown commended Cameron for how he has paid tribute to his mother and in particular how he has used his platform to show how valuable the gift of organ donation is, according to Hollywood Life.

Cameron’s mother, who died at just 55-years-old, gave the ultimate gift by becoming an organ donor. Her organs will now be given to others to help save lives. Cameron recently shared an Instagram video depicting the heartbreaking last moments he had with his mother during her Honor Walk. In this video, doctors and nurses lined the hallway of the hospital as Cameron and his family followed his mother’s hospital bed as she was pushed to the operating room where she would have surgery to donate her organs.

“Your momma would be really really proud of you and how you are honoring her life with the platform you have. proud of you too TC,” Brown commented upon the video including a heart emoji.

“Our mother gave the ultimate gift when she passed away. She was able to give more life. She was able to donate her liver and give someone another opportunity. In this very trying time for us all, we needed any positivity we could get. What helped us so much through this tough time was the hopes that our mother could give more life to someone else,” Cameron wrote in the caption of his emotional Instagram post.

Cameron’s mother’s death came shortly after he had tweeted out to his fans, speaking of a family emergency and asking for prayers for his mother. Andrea was a real estate agent and a resident of Jupiter, Florida. She leaves behind three sons.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brown and Cameron are no longer together romantically but remain friends and are supportive of one another. In fact, Brown even headed to Jupiter to be with Cameron during this difficult time. Brown reportedly joined Cameron to pay her respects to his mother and is helping him through the grieving process.

Last weekend Brown was spotted at Miller’s Ale House in Jupiter, a sports bar in which a celebration of life was held in honor of Andrea. The pair sat at the same table and were joined by a large group of friends and family.