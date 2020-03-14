WWE News: Former Champion Misses Scheduled Appearance On ‘SmackDown’ Without Explanation

A former champion was set to return to the blue brand on Friday night, but it never happened.

Things have certainly been different lately for WWE, but that kind of goes for everyone around the world. Next week, Monday Night Raw will be held at the WWE Performance Center and in front of not a single fan. That trend began last night with Friday Night SmackDown which featured a couple of scheduled big returns, but one of them didn’t happen and WWE gave no reason as to why.

Uneducated fans tuning into SmackDown on Friday were very confused when they saw superstars wrestling in front of no-one. Due to the threat of the coronavirus, WWE has been taking no chances at risking the health of their employees and the fans.

A couple of big matches took place on SmackDown and that included a returning Jeff Hardy picking up a victory over King Baron Corbin. It was the first time that Hardy had been on television since April of last year when he suffered and injury that put him on the shelf for a long while.

There was one other big return scheduled for this week and it was that of former WWE Women’s Champion Paige. The show came and went, though, and Paige was nowhere to be seen, but why? WWE never actually gave an explanation as to why she wasn’t on the show, but Paige let her fans know the reason for her absence on her Twitter.

Sorry guys travel made it very hard for me to get there for #SmackDownLIVE with everything that’s going on. Completely out of my control. ???? very sorry.. But at least @itsBayleyWWE is keeping you entertained pic.twitter.com/ymY8BN9IIK — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 14, 2020

The travel issues were not an excuse and likely the very true reason that Paige couldn’t appear this week. Just days before it was set to take place in Detroit, Friday Night SmackDown was moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and set to take place in front of an empty arena.

Last week, WWE announced that Paige was planning on returning to television to confront SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. Since turning heel, Bayley has had a complete change of attitude and it obviously hasn’t been received very well by Paige who wanted to have a little chat with her.

There have been rumors of Paige returning to the ring that started making the rounds lately, but nothing to lend confirmation to it all. As reported by The Inquisitr, some believe this isn’t overly out of the question after the in-ring returns of both Edge and Daniel Bryan.

It is not clear what Paige’s full intention was for her return to Friday Night SmackDown for a c confrontation with Bayley, but it hasn’t happened yet. WWE has not yet made mention of rescheduling that return for next week’s show, but hopefully there will be some answers soon.