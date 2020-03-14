Hana Giraldo Bikini Photo Gets A ‘Rick And Morty’ Makeover For Her Birthday

A graphic artist added the characters to her steamy snapshot.

Hana Giraldo celebrated her 26th birthday with the titular stars of the popular Adult Swim animated series Rick and Morty. However, the super scientist and his grandson had to be digitally added to the bikini photo that she shared with her fans.

On Thursday, Hana took to Instagram to wish herself a happy birthday. The social media personality’s gift to her 815,000 followers was the aforementioned snapshot. She had obviously been wearing a two-piece bathing suit when it was taken, but a graphic artist had drawn a different bikini over the original. Her new swimsuit was Barbie pink, and it featured a pattern of blue squiggles and melting yellow smiley faces with devil horns.

The bikini had been drawn to make it look as though it were dripping off of her enviable hourglass figure. The garment left a hint of her ample cleavage exposed, and Hana was also flaunting her flat stomach, curvy hips, and shapely legs.

Hana was wearing her long, ombre hair down in soft waves. The blond ends of her brunette locks trailed down her left shoulder. For her beauty look, she sported bronze eye shadow, mascara, and a pink lip.

Hana was standing outside in front of a outdoor sofa covered with pillows. A drawing of Morty Smith had been added to the image. The character was on his knees on the sofa, and he was pointing at Hana as he blew a party horn. A cartoon birthday cake decorated with pink icing was sitting beside him.

A drawing of Morty’s dimension-hopping grandfather, Rick Sanchez, had also been inserted into the photo. The pointy-haired genius was lounging on the sofa behind Hana and holding up a sparkler.

Hana made sure to tag Toby Hudson, the visual artist who gave her photo a Rick and Morty makeover. Most of Toby’s artwork is a similar combination of cartoon characters and attractive women. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, he also added drawings of Rick and Morty to a photo of model Valentina Fradegrada.

As of this writing, Hana’s birthday art has been liked over 39,00 times.

“Bro that bikini is fire,” read one response to her post.

“Looking good Queen,” another commenter wrote.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY GORGEOUS WOMAN!!!! Cheers to your health, happiness and a bazillion years ahead of making boys drool,” a third remark read.

Hana also received birthday wishes from other popular social media stars, including Chanel West Coast, Erica Fett, and Analicia Chaves.

Hana isn’t just a popular bikini model. One of her claims to fame is being the daughter of musicians Neil Giraldo and Pat Benatar, and she’s a talented singer in her own right. She’s also a designer, actress, and content creator who recently teamed up with Montana Tucker to recreate a scene from Britney Spears’ “Toxic” music video.