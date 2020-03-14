Donald Trump Doesn’t Need Testing Because He Had ‘Low Risk’ Exposure To Coronavirus, WH Doc Says

The White House issued a late-night press release just before midnight on Friday to say that President Donald Trump doesn’t need to be tested or quarantined for the coronavirus because he only had “LOW risk” exposure to the two people he met with who have since tested positive for the virus.

As NBC News reports, White House physician Sean P. Conley claimed that because Trump had little interaction with the two individuals, including a handshake, and because the two people weren’t showing symptoms at the time, that the president has a low risk of getting sick.

Trump met with two people in Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s delegation at Mar-a-Lago last week that have since been tested and have come back positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The president initially said that he might get tested to be safe, but Trump’s doctor now says that since the interaction is unlikely to make the president ill, they will forgo testing for the time being.

“All interactions occurred before any symptom onset,” the memo read. “These interactions would be categorized as LOW risk for transmission per CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, and as such, there is no indication for home quarantine at this time.”

“Additionally, given the President himself is without symptoms, testing for COVID-19 is not currently indicated,” he added.

However, the memo seems to contradict what the CDC has said. According to recently published reports, anyone who has had close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus should be tested, as should anyone who has been at an event where cases have been reported.

Additionally, those who come in contact with people who have confirmed cases of the disease should use caution and be monitored for symptoms.

“Such clinical manifestations should prompt at least self-isolation with social distancing and clinician assessment for the need for medical evaluation,” the CDC said.

Experts say that the disease can be transmitted even before people show symptoms and it appears to travel in the air, so direct contact isn’t necessary to spread the disease. Top health officials have suggested that people avoid shaking hands to help contain the spread of the virus. Trump has been criticized by people in recent days for continuing to shake hands despite the warning.

Trump’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony S. Fauci said that he believes Trump should be tested, as the Washington Post reports, though he concluded that the decision should be left to the individual’s doctor.