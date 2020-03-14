Former ‘WWE’ Star Eva Marie Chills On A Boat In A Leopard Crop Top And Jeans

Natalie Eva Marie Coyle flaunted her incredibly sexy body over the weekend. The former WWE wrestler, whose stage name was Eva Marie on the show, took to Instagram much to the delight of her fans.

The fitness guru looked amazing in a leopard print crop top that not only exposed her rock-hard abs but her generous cleavage as well. The sports bra clung to her generous curves but seemed to be comfortable with its broad, thick straps. She paired the daring top with a pair of white denim pants that fit snugly around her tiny waist.

Eva Marie accessorized with a black watch, a gold chain, and her dazzling smile. She also wore a pair of sunglasses from her fashion range. She looked smoking hot and relaxed as she posed for the camera.

The former wrestler wore her purple hair in a Mohawk braid that made her look fierce and rather powerful. She wore little makeup, choosing to go for a more natural look instead, and wore a nude shade of lipstick. With her sun-kissed skin and glowing smile, she seemed to be the picture of good health.

Eva Marie appeared to be on vacation as the photo’s geotag pointed to Saint Kitts and Nevis. Her wide-open grin and easy demeanor may have had something to do with her immediate surroundings. The lady was enjoying her time on a boat in the water as the background indicates. The boat was well-decked out with a comfortable sofa, a table, and a string of lights.

The hottie has an astounding following of over 4.3 million people. WWE fans know her as the wrestler with the flaming red hair and an attitude to match. Many of her followers frequently ask her if she will ever return to the ring. However, Eva Marie appears to have settled into her new life as an actress, entrepreneur, and fitness model.

The 35-year-old has a loyal fan base that devours anything that she posts. This specific image has already amassed close to 18,000 likes in a short period of time. Her devout fans took to the comments section to express their thoughts about her latest offering.

One person was quite taken by the model and simply posted, “So beautiful Eva.”

Another joked and said, “Due to overcrowding it was only a matter of time before people starting making homes on the water.” He may have been referring to Eva Marie’s cozy quarters on the water.

A native from the island was particularly excited about the pic and wanted to know, “Are you still in St Kitts I live here I want to meet you!!”