Ana Paula Saenz Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Lace Lingerie

Bang Energy model Ana Paula Saenz took to Instagram Friday, March 13, to share two new photos with her 919,000 followers. The 21-year-old is famous for showing off her killer figure in ultra-revealing outfits, and the latest update was no different. The model looked stunning in a Fashion Nova lingerie set that did nothing but favors her enviable curves.

The raven-haired bombshell rocked a white bra-and-panty combo that showed off her assets. The bra featured triangle-style cups that were made out from lace panels and had a plunging neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage. It is also important to note that the cups appeared to be cut too small for her perky chest that she was close to spilling out from it. Additional straps lined the cups, adorned with small ribbons.

Ana wore the matching pair of bottoms that featured a tiny lace fabric in front, as well as thin straps that clung to her curvy hips. Like the bra, the undergarment also had a tiny piece of ribbon on the waistband.

In the first photo, Ana posed against a white wall while holding onto a handrail. She angled her body to the side as she looked into the camera with a smile on her face. In the second snap, the model leaned forward and posed seductively.

The Mexican beauty wore a fresh makeup look that consisted of perfectly-groomed brows, several coats of black mascara, white eyeliner, and a hint of pink blush. Her shoulder-length hair hung over her shoulders in sleek, straight strands. As for her accessories, she chose to wear a gold Cartier Love necklace, a matching bangle, and a red string bracelet.

In the caption, Ana asked her followers which of the two photos they liked best. She also tagged Fashion Nova and Fashion Nova Men in the post.

The latest social media share was a huge hit with her fans. It amassed more than 48,000 likes and over 770 comments within 15 hours of being live on Instagram. Many of her online admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Countless others were stunned and couldn’t find the right words, instead opting to use either a flame or a red heart emoji.

“Just gonna say yum!! Gorgeous!!” one of her followers commented on the post, adding a trail of flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“What a beautifully wrapped present! I love the first photo,” an admirer wrote.

“You are absolutely beautiful! I love both!” a third social media user added.