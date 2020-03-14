Rebel Wilson Shows Off Weight Loss In Figure-Hugging Black Dress

Rebel Wilson is celebrating her birthday this week and the 40-year-old Australian actress took to Twitter to share some snaps of the big event. In one image, Rebel poses in a figure-hugging black dress that shows off her slimmer figure.

In the image, the Cats star stands on a staircase in a black dress with a peplum top and a square neckline. The dress highlights her slender arms with sleeves that extend to her wrists. She stares off in the distance as her blonde hair rests loosely on her shoulders. With no necklace, bracelets, or earrings visible, the simple ensemble shows off her hard work to transform her body.

“Touch” people with your art ???? pic.twitter.com/DguZR8YPIW — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) March 13, 2020

Rebel first revealed her dramatic weight loss last year at a movie premiere and a source told Hollywood Life recently that she has never felt better than she does now. According to the insider, the plans on continuing to get healthier, a vow that was confirmed when the actress posted a message to Instagram saying that this year will be the “Year of Health.”

“She’s not done, she’s feeling unstoppable,” our source continues. “At the beginning of the year she vowed to make this year all about being healthy, and she’s really stuck to that resolution and is reaping the benefits in every way.”

Apparently, the actress has decided to celebrate her 40th birthday and getting in better shape in a big way. She went to Disneyland with her friends she had a sleepover and the Royal experience, which includes a private dinner inside the park.

“Rebel has put in a lot of hard work this year and she looks absolutely incredible. She feels better than ever and her friends wanted to celebrate her because they felt she deserved to honor her birthday in a big way,” the source said.

Earlier this week, Rebel posted an image of herself exercising hard, and her trainer explained that the actresses’ workout includes squats and intense bike cardio.

That doesn’t mean it has all been work, she also posted a video of herself with a tasty-looking birthday cake to ring in the big day.

The actress hasn’t been afraid to dress up her new curves in a big way. At the Oscars last month, she wore a stunning, shimmering golden gown by Jason Wu that hugged her curves, a The Inquisitr reported at the time. The actress presented an Oscar at the award’s show, though she wasn’t nominated herself.