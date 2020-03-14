New York Woman, 82, Dead After Contracting Coronavirus

The woman had been hospitalized since March 3.

An 82-year-old woman has died of coronavirus in New York City, according to a tweet from a local newscaster, marking the first confirmed death from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, in The Big Apple.

At about 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, WPIX-TV correspondent Dan Mannarino tweeted that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had confirmed in a morning news conference that the elderly woman, who had been hospitalized since March 3, had died of the infectious respiratory disease.

“BREAKING: @NYGovCuomo reports on AM conference call that #nyc has its first #coronavirus death. 82yo woman who died last night who contracted the virus and had emphysema. She came into the hospital on March 3. #COVIDー19,” he tweeted.

As The New York Post reports, Governor Cuomo, at his press conference, noted that the woman contracted the virus “on top of” her existing emphysema condition, making for a deadly combination. According to The Mayo Clinic, emphysema is a lung condition that causes shortness of breath; COVID-19 is also a respiratory illness.

That an elderly woman with an underlying health condition would die from COVID-19 is standard operating procedure for this illness, as it is deadliest in the elderly and in people with underlying health conditions. In otherwise-healthy people who aren’t elderly, the coronavirus rarely causes anything worse than mild symptoms, or indeed, no symptoms at all.

This is a breaking news story. More information about this death will be provided as it becomes available.