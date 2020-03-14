Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Move In With Katie & Tom Schwartz Amid Construction ‘Quarantine’

The 'Vanderpump Rules' besties are sharing space as they weather the COVID-19 crisis together.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark have moved in with Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz. The Vanderpump Rules stars are living in close quarters amid the COVID-19 crisis because Stassi and Beau’s house is currently undergoing a major renovation.

Stassi and Beau, who are supposed to tie the knot in Italy this fall, had planned to be out of their house while it was being remodeled over the next few weeks. The two were set to hit the road for Stassi’s Straight Up With Stassi tour, but multiple tour dates on the East Coast have been postponed due to the public health scare.

On her Instagram story, Stassi explained why the two opted to be “quarantined” at Tom and Katie’s house in the California neighborhood Valley Village.

“We have to go stay at Katie and Tom’s because our house isn’t livable yet,” Stassi said, per Bravo.com. “Shout out to Katie and Tom, we’re gonna be quarantined together.”

Stassi also shared several videos of her under-construction home, which included pics of taped up windows, ladders on the floor, and construction equipment in every room.

“Thisssss is why we have to do our quarantine at Katie and Tom’s house,” Stassi captioned the clips. The Vanderpump Rules star also thanked her longtime friends for giving her and her fiance a place to stay while their home is in “renovation mode.”

Stassi also shared a look at her temporary bedroom as she told fans that Katie lit her favorite TOCCA candle in the room for her. The former SURver also pointed out a painting in the room that resembled fellow castmate Tom Sandoval.

“Sandoval watching over us as we sleep,” she joked.

For their first night as a foursome, Tom Schwartz crept up on Stassi while she was on her laptop and started quizzing her. It already looks like too much togetherness could get to these two.

Unlike several Vanderpump Rules couples who bought new homes in Valley Village, Stassi and Beau bought an older, $1.7 million home in Hollywood Hills last year with plans for a massive re-do. Stassi told Bravo the two wanted to buy an old home to make their own. She noted that they would be redoing bathrooms, floors, an office, and the deck and would be turning one of the rooms into a massive closet for her.

What they didn’t expect was to be caught up in the coronavirus scare and be temporarily homeless, but at least they got some help — and hand sanitizer — from their Vanderpump Rules besties.