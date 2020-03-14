Sarah Harris Exposes Cleavage And Flat Tummy In A Tiny Nude Bralette Underneath An Open Teddy Coat

Sarah Harris flaunted her assets in a very revealing ensemble in her latest Instagram share, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

The eye-popping photo was shared to the Playboymodel’s feed on Friday and was an instant hit with her 2.2 million followers on the social media platform. In the image, Sarah was seen standing outside next to a house on what appeared to be a beautiful autumn day. She turned her head to the side and stared off into the distance with a sultry gaze.

In the caption of her post, the blond bombshell explained that she struggles with fall weather because she “can never decide if [she’s] hot or cold.” She curated her ensemble for the day to be ready for either temperature and, judging by the reaction of her fans, the look certainly seemed to be a good one.

Sarah stunned in a minuscule, lace bralette that, at first glance, may have been hard to miss because of its nude coloring that nearly blended in with her skin tone. The number boasted a daringly low scoop neckline that appeared hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, leaving far more than an eyeful of cleavage well on display. The model’s audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The skimpy bra top cut off just below the babe’s chest, leaving her flat tummy and trim waist completely exposed for her fans to ogle in. Its frilly band wrapped tight around her rib cage, further accentuating her slender frame.

To prepare for the possibility of being cold, Sarah added a trendy brown teddy coat to her look. She wore the fuzzy jacket completely unbuttoned and open, however, giving her followers a good look at the busty display she was putting on underneath.

Sarah accessorized her skin-baring look with a pair of dangling statement earrings and a dainty pendant necklace. She tied her platinum tresses up in a sleek ponytail that sat high up on her head and cascaded over her chest. As for her glam, Sarah also sported a full face of makeup that included a red lip, shimmering highlighter, and a thick coat of mascara.

The sizzling new snap has earned nothing but love since going live to Sarah’s feed. It has racked up nearly 23,000 likes after just 18 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Smoking HOOOOT BABE,” one person wrote.

“What a beautiful face and body you have,” said another fan.

“You are the queen of beauty and style and charm,” a third admirer gushed.

Sarah is far from shy about showing some skin on her Instagram feed. Another recent upload saw her flaunting her curves in a revealing red one-piece swimsuit. That look proved popular as well, earning over 16,000 likes.