Donald Trump Caught Google Off Guard With Claim It’s Building A Coronavirus Website

Donald Trump told the world on Friday during a coronavirus press conference that Google is building a nationwide website to help with the pandemic — only that’s not happening. The internet giant was caught off guard after the president’s announcement and was forced to issue a clarifying statement.

As The Verge reports, Trump claimed during his speech announcing that he was issuing a national emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic, he claimed that Google was busy creating a nationwide website that would guide people to a nearby test facility if they needed a test. At the same time, he took a swipe at the rollout of the website for Obamacare under former President Barack Obama.

“Google is going to develop a website — it’s going to be very quickly done, unlike websites of the past — to determine if a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location,” Trump said. “We have many, many locations behind us, by the way. We cover this country and large parts of the world, by the way. We’re not gonna be talking about the world right now, but we cover very, very strongly our country. Stores in virtually every location. Google has 1,700 engineers working on this right now. They have made tremendous progress.”

In reality, a sister company of Google called Verity, which falls under the Alphabet corporate umbrella, is building a website that would help triage people in the area for testing. Said site was initially planned to target the Bay Area.

The website was intended to be made available to healthcare workers and not the general public, but after Trump’s announcement, the company decided to make it available to everyone. A spokesperson also said that they hope now to roll it out beyond the Bay Area.

The White House took the announcement a step further, with Debbie Birx, the coordinator for the coronavirus response team, displaying a flow chart that showed how the website would work.

Details about the website are slim at this juncture. It’s also unclear when it will launch, or what the URL will be, but Brix says that it will allow people to enter their symptoms to determine if they need to be tested and, if they do, it will direct them to the nearest testing facility.

This latest criticism is not the first that Trump has faced for making controversial public statements about the coronavirus. He recently attacked Obama for causing the delay in coronavirus test kits, though some experts suggest that Trump’s position on the matter isn’t accurate.