AMC And Regal Announce New ‘Social Distancing’ Measures As A Response To Coronavirus

Two of America's largest theater chains are taking steps to limit the spread of the virus.

Even as film releases are delayed and production at some studios grinds to a halt, movie theaters are also taking steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus. AMC Theaters and Regal Cinemas have announced new measures designed to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The companies have both announced new “social distancing” measures that will go into effect beginning today, March 14. The measures cut the number of tickets that can be sold to an individual screening by 50 percent, meaning, for example, a theater with 200 seats has a maximum capacity of 100.

AMC owns more than 1,000 theaters across the country and bills itself as the largest theatrical exhibitor in the U.S.

“As the industry leader, AMC is taking aggressive, nationwide steps to provide additional space between guests within all its U.S. theatres, to keep its theatres clean and to discourage those with health concerns from coming to its theatres,” AMC said in a statement.

The theater chains also announced “enhanced theater cleaning” policies that work to make sure contact surfaces are cleaned more frequently and mandate that any employee who feels ill cannot come to work. The statement did not mention whether sick employees would be paid for the work they are forced to miss.

In addition to the announcements from AMC and Regal, Alamo Drafthouse has also closed two of its theaters, one in Brooklyn and one in Yonkers, in response to the virus. Alamo Drafthouse is also rolling out enhanced cleaning and social distancing policies. Entertainment Weekly reports that the news comes as ticket sales for theatrically released films are expected to decline in response to fears over the virus.

At this time, it’s unclear whether these new policies will be seen as sufficient for those anxious about the spread of coronavirus. According to reporting in The Hill, the virus is mainly spread via contact with surfaces, but it can also linger in the air for hours, meaning that enhanced cleaning methods may not be enough to stop its spread.

The news from the theater chains comes as a slew of movies delay their releases in response to the virus. No Time to Die, Fast and Furious 9, Mulan, and A Quiet Place Part II have all pushed back release dates, in part to slow the spread of the virus among moviegoers. The move to delay releases also makes financial sense, as ticket sales may be affected for these films due to low audience numbers.