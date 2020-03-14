Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Kenneth Petty, Asks Judge For Internet Privileges After Registering As Sex Offender

Kenneth Petty, husband of iconic rapper Nicki Minaj, recently registered as a sex offender after he was arrested for failing to do so when he moved from New York to California. Now, TMZ reports that Petty has asked the judge in his case for the ability to use the internet, something he’s not currently allowed to do because of the terms of his pretrial release.

Petty was required to register as a sex offender after being convicted in 1995 for first-degree attempted rape, which he committed in New York. He spent just under four years in prison before being released.

In mid-November, the New York native was pulled over at a traffic stop when the officer realized that Petty was not registered as a sex offender in California, which he was required to do once he moved states, according to TMZ. He was then arrested and released on $20,000 bond.

He was arrested again on March 4. As The Inquisitr reported, the 41-year-old turned himself in to U.S. Marshals.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Prosecutors in the case asked the judge to drop the local charges against him because there were already federal charges against Petty since he did not register within the allotted amount of time. The local charges were dropped, but Petty still has the federal charges to contend with. After turning himself in for those charges, he was released on $100,000 bond. Petty has since registered as a sex offender in California and has had his mugshot taken.

While there has been no word specifically on whether or not Petty will be convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Last week, Petty submitted legal documents to the judge in his case, requesting to use the internet. Prosecutors in the case have allegedly already agreed to allow Petty internet privileges. Now, the judge in his case just needs to sign off on it.

In addition to his inability to use the internet, Petty has several other restrictions he must abide by while awaiting his court date on March 23. For example, the New York native has a curfew. While prosecutors initially wanted him to be placed under house arrest, Petty’s lawyer intervened. Though he is not currently on house arrest, he is required to wear an ankle monitor. He also had to surrender his passport, and he is unable to travel outside of Southern California. Finally, Petty is not allowed to use drugs while awaiting his trial.