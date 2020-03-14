Hilde Osland Flaunts Her Fabulous Figure In Sexy Sportswear

Norwegian beauty Hilde Osland gave her fans a special treat Saturday when she uploaded a series of snapshots that saw her looking sensational in sexy sportswear. The outfit was a dark blue color and included a sports bra and a pair of biker shorts.

Hilde’s two-piece set fit her body like a glove. The bra featured a low neckline that showed off her cleavage. The shorts had a high waist, which accentuated her slender midsection.

As for makeup, the model framed her eyes with smoky eye shadow, eye liner and mascara. She wore blush on the apples of her cheeks and a coral shade on her lips. She wore her hair styled in two braids that fell over her shoulders to complete her chic and sporty look.

Hilde’s update was a collection of four photos that showed her standing outside as she modeled the sportswear. The first snap captured her from the front as she posed with one hip cocked to the side, flaunting her curvy hips and toned thighs.

The second image saw the stunner from the side, giving her fans a nice look at her derrière in the snug-fitting shorts. She glanced over her shoulder and flashed a smile for the camera.

The third picture caught Hilde from a close angle, showing off not only her pretty face but her voluptuous chest in the bra. Her piercing blue eyes were also hard to ignore.

The fourth snap was another forward-facing shot, which captured Hilde’s body from the knees up, showcasing her hourglass shape in the outfit. She stood with one knee bent and one hand one the balcony rail as she smiled.

The post was a hit among her followers, racking up more than 34,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, Hilde said the athletic wear came from Bombshell Sportswear.

It seemed many of her fans thought she was perfect to be modeling for a company with the word “bombshell” in the name, as they gushed over how stunning she looked.

“Stunning as always,” wrote one admirer.

“Perfect waist, perfect hips, perfect legs, perfect body… Are you a goddess… Each day more wonderful,” a second Instagram user told her.

“FYI I never notice the outfits she wears. Just her beauty. It’s completely overwhelming and fully distracting!” a third fan said.

Hilde definitely knows how to distract her 2.9 million followers. Not too long ago, she did so when she wore a low-cut top with a tight pair of jeans.