Kaley Cuoco Says There’s Not A ‘Contagion’ Situation At The Airport, But Steals A Pair Of Gloves To Be Safe

Kaley revealed that she's on her way home from New York City.

Kaley Cuoco shared an update from the airport as she tried to make it back home to Los Angeles safe and sound.

The former star of The Big Bang Theory is one of the many actors whose filming schedules were put on hold in response to the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Kaley’s upcoming HBO Max series, The Flight Attendant, was filming in New York City. This means that the Hollywood resident had to spend some time at the airport and on a commercial flight before she could hunker down in the safety of her home.

On Saturday morning, Kaley documented her experience in a series of videos that she uploaded to her Instagram stories. Her first video was filmed at the airport, where she was joined by her sister, Briana, and her personal assistant, Emma. Kaley was dressed in a black turtleneck and baseball cap. She addressed the camera as Briana and Emma sat next to her and ate their breakfast.

Kaley noted that the airport was pretty deserted, and she was comforted that what she was seeing didn’t remind her of scenes from the 2011 movie Contagion, which stars Gwyneth Paltrow as patient zero in a fast-spreading, worldwide pandemic.

“Interestingly enough, it’s quiet, but people aren’t like in the movie Contagion,” Kaley said. “Like, I don’t see hazmat suits.”

However, the actress did decide to take one safety precaution by pilfering a pair of latex gloves.

“Yeah, I did grab these gloves, though,” Kaley said. “I might have stolen them from a cart over there because I didn’t want to touch anything on the plane.”

“The manic panic is not too bad, so we’ll see how it is back in L.A.” she added. “I cannot wait to get back home.”

Kaley shared another update from the plane. She was wearing her gloves, and she revealed that she and her fellow travelers had been using disinfectant wipes to clean their space. She was also enjoying a refreshing beverage.

“And honestly, desperate times calls for champagne, which I don’t even like,” Kaley said. “Wish us luck.”

Kaley also reposted a photo taken by her assistant. In the snapshot, Kaley was pictured sipping her champagne as she held a bottle of hand sanitizer in her free hand.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kaley revealed that filming on The Flight Attendant has been shut down for at least two weeks. She described the hiatus as a “blessing” in disguise for her, stating that it will give her a chance to finally spend some time living in the dream home that she and her husband, Karl Cook, have been building.