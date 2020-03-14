Donald Trump Spreads Unfounded Claim That Florida Democrat Andrew Gillum Was Involved In ‘Sex Orgy’

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to pass along an unfounded claim that Florida Democrat Andrew Gillum was involved in a “sex orgy” this week that led to the overdose of a friend.

Reports this week indicated that Gillum, the former mayor of Tampa who was the party’s gubernatorial candidate in 2018, was found inebriated in a room where police responded to a cardiac arrest call. As the Independent noted, the police report claimed that Gillum and a friend were found “under the influence of an unknown substance” and that Gillum was taken to a hospital when he was too inebriated to answer questions. Police also found baggies in the room that were suspected to contain crystal meth, the report noted.

Gillum released an apology afterward that denied he had been using drugs.

“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines,” he said, via the New York Post. “I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement.”

Trump seized on the report, sharing a tweet from conservative commentator Candace Owens that attacked Gillum and speculated that he was participating in a “sex orgy” at the time of the incident.

“Here is the last page of the report which sites the crystal meth,” Owens tweeted, linking to an image of the police report in a message retweeted by Trump. “Guess Florida made the right move electing Governor Desantis. I am told @AndrewGillum and his buddies were naked when cops arrived, which is the reason a sex orgy is suspected, but not confirmed.”

There are some reports casting doubt on Gillum’s version of events, the Independent noted. His friend said in an interviews this week that he did not know anything about the wedding that Gillum mentioned in his statement, and the New York Post’s report noted that the man who suffered a suspected drug overdose was an “openly gay male escort” who had a profile on a site called RentMen.com. The man claimed to be a “pornstar performer” who offered services that included “gay massage,” the report noted.

The Independent report noted that Trump’s attacks on Gillum came amid a coronavirus outbreak that is spreading across the United States. Trump has been criticized for downplaying the outbreak, including statements last month that the cases would likely go away in a matter of days. Since then, there have been cases in 49 states and more than 1,600 reported cases.