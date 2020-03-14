Kansas City Chiefs Reportedly Showing Interest In Drafting Ohio State’s JK Dobbins

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to reload for another run at the Super Bowl next year. Drafting the right player this spring could play a big part in just how they reload.

While there are some who have doubted whether the NFL Draft is going to go on as scheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak, so far, the NFL has said it plans to continue unabated. That means predraft prep and combine interviews can still point to what players the Chiefs are looking to select. As The Inquisitr reported earlier, the team talked to Notre Dame defender Julian Okwara.

Fansided reports the Chiefs also met with Ohio State running back JK Dobbins during the combine. That’s significant because the team selected and met with 45 players. It stands to reason, they are looking to draft a few of those 45, assuming they are still available when Kansas City’s turn comes around.

The site’s John Buhler believes Dobbins helped himself at the combine that he might be able to get himself into the first round of the draft. That’s especially the case when talking about the 32nd pick.

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Buhler knows the team doesn’t need to take a running back this year. They have Damien Williams already. He played well enough in the Super Bowl that he could have been named the MVP and no one would have batted an eye. Still, the team, as Buhler points out, would be very wise to get their hands on Dobbins if they can.

After being “very good” for most of this Buckeyes’ career, he exploded in 2019. Dobbins ran for over 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns. Both career highs by a very wide margin. His previous highs were 1,400 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had about 70 more carries than he’d ever seen in a career.

When Ohio State let Dobbins off the leash, he showed what he can do. It’s a bit surprising knowing that, he isn’t a first-round pick.

One of the things that could make him such a valuable asset to the Kansas City Chiefs is that he’s also someone who can catch passes out of the backfield. He’s had at least 20 receptions every season at OSU.

Andy Reid’s offense is one that works best when the players running it show they can be multifaceted. Buhler believes that could mean the Chiefs will take a shot at running back with the 32nd pick they might not on another player. Should the NFL Draft go on as planned, Chiefs fans will find out soon enough.