Blond Bombshell Alexa Collins Predicts A ‘Beautiful Weekend Ahead’ In Snake-Print Bikini On Instagram

Alexa Collins sent positive vibes to her Instagram followers for the weekend in her latest post on the social media site. In a video on her feed, the model sported a tiny, snake-print bikini as she strutted her stuff by a pool in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In the caption, she predicted that a great weekend would be coming.

The video showed Alexa moving from a covered outdoor kitchen area to a large pool. The stunning lounge area included outdoor beds and palm trees as the blue pool water glistened in the sun. It appeared to be a beautiful day as the rays shined down on Alexa and bounced off her glowing skin. She looked ready to enjoy a weekend of relaxation in her tiny swimwear.

Alexa’s bikini included a pink and black, snake-print, triangle-shaped top that tied around her neck and back. The cups sat on the outer sides of her busty chest, so her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. In addition, a hint of sideboob was also on display.

Alexa’s flat, toned tummy was exposed between the top and a matching, low-waisted, cheeky bikini bottom. The tiny bikini covered only what was necessary and featured strings that tied just below her hips, dividing her hourglass figure and her shapely thighs. The look also did nothing but favors for Alexa’s long, lean legs and pert derriere.

Alexa appeared to be rocking a mostly natural look with no accessories and minimal makeup, though she hardly needed any coverage with her natural beauty. She wore her long, blond hair down in messy waves that blew over her shoulders in the light breeze.

The video began with Alexa walking in the kitchen towards the camera as she swayed her hips from side to side, further emphasizing her figure. She flashed a big smile and strutted over to the pool, giving fans a view of her round booty as it slid out of the cheeky bottom with her movement. She turned around, playing with her bikini strings, and ran a hand through her hair.

Alexa’s post garnered more than 22,000 views and just over 300 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Holy smokessssss,” one fan said.

“Have an awesome weekend,” another user added with a rose emoji.

“You are the beautiful lady with the beautiful legs,” a third follower wrote.

Alexa always knows how to drive her fans wild. Earlier this week, she showed off her body once more in a blue bikini, which her followers loved.