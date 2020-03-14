Arianny Celeste Looks Smoking Hot In Tropical Print Bikini

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste stunned her 3.3 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap in which she rocked a printed bikini. According to the geotag of the post, the picture was taken in Malibu, California, and Arianny managed to capture the shot at a moment when the sunlight was absolutely magical.

In the snap, Arianny posed outdoors in front of a natural backdrop. A tree with golden leaves encroached on the frame, and fluttered near Arianny’s head. She rocked a bandeau-style bikini top that stretched across her chest. The straight neckline of the top meant that Arianny’s cleavage wasn’t visible, but her sculpted shoulders and toned stomach were still on display.

She paired the bandeau-style top with matching bottoms in the same print, a neutral green-and-black pattern with what appeared to be palm fronds on it. The bikini bottoms stretched slightly over her hips, elongating her legs.

Arianny finished off the ensemble by adding a unique cover-up skirt in the same printed material. The waistband of the skirt sat right at Arianny’s natural waist, an inch or two above the waist band of the bikini bottoms. From the skirt’s waist band, sheer panels of fabric in the palm frond print floated down her toned physique. The overall look was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, who Arianny made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Arianny has worn many Fashion Nova ensembles on her Instagram page before, and even identified herself in the caption of her latest post as a partner with the online retailer.

Arianny’s followers absolutely loved the stunning update, and the post received over 34,900 likes within just 17 hours. Many of the UFC ring girl’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts as well, and the post also received 238 comments from her followers.

“You look beautiful and gorgeous and love your bikini,” one fan commented.

“You are a Perfect Goddess as always,” another fan added.

“Stunning. UFC are so lucky having you work for them. Never looks anything more than beautiful,” another follower commented.

“Looks like a dream,” one follower said.

Arianny loves to flaunt her curves, whether in mini dresses or bikinis on the beach. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner shared a snap in which she rocked a short white knit mini dress that clung to her toned physique. She posed on the beach in the casual yet sexy ensemble, which showcased her toned legs as well as a tantalizing hint of cleavage.