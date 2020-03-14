‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Douglas Has The Cutest Gifts For Liam & Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, March 16 reveal that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) has an ace up his sleeve. After the shenanigans at his father’s wedding, Douglas is in the mood for some lighthearted fun, per TV Guide.

Hope Wants To Raise Douglas Without Thomas

Hope stayed true to her word when she told Douglas that she would always be there for him. Douglas was in a state at his father’s wedding because he thought that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) would marry Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). However, Hope explained to Douglas that even though she was putting on a wedding dress she wasn’t going to marry his father, and neither would Zoe.

Hope exposed Thomas in front of all his family and friends. She then told the designer that she would raise Douglas from this point forward because he wasn’t fit to be the boy’s father. She asserted that she would raise Douglas in a patient and loving family home.

Douglas’ Cute Gift Steals Hearts

Douglas told his dad that he wanted to be with Hope, Liam, and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). He loves spending time with them and will play an important role in connecting them as a family.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans saw how Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) asked her daughter if she and Liam were back together. Hope replied that they still had a lot to work out. Although she and Liam are engaged, they still need to work through their issues before they are on track again.

The soap opera spoilers hint that Douglas will attempt to make the transition easier with a sweet little surprise. The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler photo shows that he will present Hope and Liam with a couple of white t-shirts. A closer look at the garments will reveal the word “bride” on Hope’s one. It can only be assumed that Liam’s t-shirt would have the word “groom” written on it.

It appears as if Douglas wants to arrange a wedding with Hope and Liam as the people who will get married. Douglas knows that Hope and Liam love each other and want to be together forever. He wants to be part of Hope, Liam, and Beth’s family because they have shown him the most love.

Liam & Hope Reunite

The Inquisitr reports that Douglas’ cute surprise will have Liam and Hope beaming. They will reunite and spend some time with their precious family. But how long before the next crisis strikes?