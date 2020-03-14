Clare Crawley Speaks Out About ‘The Bachelorette’ Production Delay As COVID-19 Threatens To Kill Her Season

'We are taking it day by day,' the Bachelorette star tells her fans, but host Chris Harrison seems less optimitsic.

Clare Crawley says producers of The Bachelorette are taking things “day by day” after it was announced that production of the ABC dating show will be halted due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Clare’s season of The Bachelorette was scheduled to begin production on Friday but has been delayed for at least two weeks as producers decide how to proceed with the new season amid the public health crisis.

In a new post to Instagram, Clare shared a photo of her and show host Chris Harrison as she wrote that her season of The Bachelorette is already the “most dramatic season ever”—and it hasn’t even started filming yet.

“Everyone’s health is the most important priority at this time, and as I’m sure you’ve heard, we are pressing pause for now on filming The Bachelorette,” Clare wrote.” We are taking it day by day and even hour by hour as this is so unpredictable. All I know for sure is that my heart is so full from all the love and support this far, and am still so excited for my journey to begin! I’ve waited 38 years for these moments, what’s a little bit longer, right!”

While Clare sounds optimistic that her season will eventually get underway, a post by Bachelorette host Chris Harrison seemed to cast further doubt that filming will resume.

In a somber video message, Harrison confirmed the bad news of the halted production schedule and seemed to say goodbye to the cast, crew, and cameramen for Clare’s season as he noted the postponement was the “right” thing to do. Harrison added that he “hopefully” will be able to reunite with everyone soon to begin production on The Bachelorette, but he did not sound optimistic.

In comments to the posts, some fans wrote that producers should use the downtime to recast the men in Clare’s season. The 38-year-old hairdresser’s suitors range in age from 23 to 42, with the bulk of them much younger than The Bachelorette star. Clare, whom fans first met on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor, is the oldest leading lady in the history of the rose-filled reality show.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, The Bachelor Summer Games and Bachelor in Paradise could also be in jeopardy. There are already rumors that Summer Games will be canceled and Paradise, which is usually filmed in Mexico, could also go on hiatus this summer.

Clare’s Bachelorette journey was originally scheduled to begin airing on ABC on Monday, May 18, but that could potentially change if filming doesn’t start soon.