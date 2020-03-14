Anita Herbert Rocks White Bikini For Lower Body Workout On The Beach In New Video

Hungarian fitness model Anita Herbert targetted her legs and glutes in the most recent video on her Instagram page. Dressed in a skimpy white bikini that showed of her chiseled abs, the brunette beauty started the workout with a set of banded hip thrusts. For this exercise, she placed a bright green exercise band around her knees while laying on her back. Then she thrust her hips upward and spread her knees, stretching the band as she did so.

In the second video, she knocked out a series of single-leg glute bridges which required her to place one of her ankles on the opposite knee, while keeping the band in the same position as the previous video. Then she raised her hips and lowered them to complete her reps.

Anita got on her hands and knees for the next video for a set of glute kickbacks during which she pushed her legs behind her. Then she moved on to side-lying hip abductions. In the final video, she did some jump squats with a lilac exercise band around her shins.

In the caption, Anita instructed viewers to perform each exercise for 40 seconds and to rest for 15 seconds before doing the next move in the circuit. Anita then recommended a one-minute rest after the final exercise before repeating for another around. She promoted her new fitness challenge, explaining that it contains both workout guides, stipulating that both home and gym exercises will be included. The challenge will also provide nutrition guides, she added. According to her caption, participation in the program costs $79.

The post has been liked close to 40,000 times as of this writing and over 550 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, some fans called Anita an inspiration.

“You’re so inspiring,” one person wrote. “I have zero motivation to leave the house in the freezing miserable Michigan arctic weather.”

“Thank you for these posts! At least once a week I choose one of your posts to follow,” another added. “You are complete goals!”

Others seemed enamored with Anita’s extremely fit figure.

“Damn your abs look FLAME in that bikini,” a third Instagram user wrote.

And then there were those who appeared very excited about the fitness challenge that Anita talked about in her caption.

“Anita is a real Fit Queen!!” a fourth commenter added. “I can’t wait to start the new challenge!! I love it!! 100% It’s true..it’s amazing!! I’m happy with the results!!”