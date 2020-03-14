Caity Lotz Shows Off Results Of A Flower Bath In A Red Bikini Top

The actress observed that it looked like she was covered with lawn clippings.

Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz rocked a red bikini while enjoying a relaxing health treatment during her trip to Peru.

On Thursday, Caity took to Instagram to share a photo that was snapped shortly after she had soaked in a flower bath. The 33-year-old Arrow actress was pictured wearing a bright red bikini top with a low scoop neck and thin spaghetti straps. The lightly padded garment was exposing a small amount of cleavage.

Caity was pictured from the waist up, so her bikini bottoms weren’t visible. Her blond hair was soaking wet and pushed back away from her face. A few damp strands trailed down the sides of her neck.

Caity was letting her natural beauty shine by going makeup-free. However, one small bit piece of green vegetable matter was stuck on her cheek. Similar plant fragments were clinging to the rest of her damp skin.

The actress was posing with her right knee bent so that it was even with her chest. Her right elbow was propped up on her knee, and she had her forehead resting on her hand. Caity was looking down into the camera with a serene expression on her face.

Caity’s photo was snapped inside a small windowed building with a tin roof. A hammock was hanging behind her.

In the caption of her post, the actress revealed that her snapshot was taken while she was air drying after her flower bath. She observed that the pieces of boiled flowers that were stuck to her skin looked “like lawn trimmings,” and she explained the purpose of the floral health treatment.

Caity didn’t reveal whether she felt better protected or like her energy had been cleared after her flower bath, but the photo of the aftermath was a big hit with her 2 million Instagram followers. As of this writing, it has been liked over 218,000 times.

“It’s like you bathed in tea. Sounds great,” read one response to her post.

“Uh, caity, you have a little something, kind of, well everywhere!” another commenter wrote.

“I thought you got into a fight with Swamp Thing!” quipped a third fan.

“I was just gonna say it looked like you had fun in the yard with mud and rain. That’s how I look after a day of gardening,” another Intagrammer remarked.

In a previous Instagram post, Caity identified her location as Nihue Rao, Peru. According to Just Jared, she informed her fans that she was taking a break from social media last month so that she could “journey deep into the amazon jungle” and visit her grandmother. Her photo was seemingly taken during that trip.

Caity isn’t the only celebrity who has used a flower bath to relax. Top Chef star Padma Lakshmi proved that you don’t have to journey to the Amazon to soak in flowers when she shared a photo of herself in a copper bathtub full of milky water and floating pink petals.