‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pros Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Tease Possible Season 29 Contestants

The pros are cheering on their picks.

Dancing with the Stars professional dancers and real life couple Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson have teased two contestants who could potentially compete on Season 29 if the ABC dancing show returns to screens later this year. The twosome, who tied the knot last year, spoke about who they want to see compete on Season 29 in a new interview – and it’s safe to say there will be a lot of cheering if the duo get their way.

The twosome opened up about their choices for next season while recently speaking to People Now, as they revealed that they want Monica Aldama and Jerry Harris, who both appeared on the huge hit Netflix docuseries Cheer, to hit the dancefloor.

“It would be a fresh perspective shift for [Monica] to get some tough love and coaching from me. She’s very tough on her students and she does a great job creating her program and I want to do the same for her,” Val explained of why he wants to see the cheer coach on the show, hinting he’d also like to be partnered with her.

Val, who’s brother to fellow DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy who he recently announced a new dance tour with, added that he sees a lot of “commitment and discipline” in the no nonsense coach of the Navarro College cheerleading team.

Jenna then shared her pick for Season 29, as she put forward Navarro cheerleader Jerry Harris.

“[Jerry] would be fabulous. And even meeting him, he’s so genuine and so positive and you can tell that people navigate toward him because he has this great energy about him,” she said of the cheerleader who captured fans hearts with his big personality and big heart in the Netflix series.

“I think he would be amazing,” the professional dancer then added.

While Dancing With the Stars isn’t expected to return to ABC until the Fall and doesn’t have any celebrity contestants or professional dancers confirmed just yet, it sounds like Monica would probably be up for the challenge.

Val actually met up with the cheer coach and the Navarro squad recently and shared all the proof to his Instagram account.

The dancer posted a photo with Monica as he posed shirtless. In the caption, he called her a “strong woman” as he added, “Hope to see you on #dwts one day soon.”

According to People, Monica then commented on the snap and hinted that this probably wouldn’t be the last time she would meet up with Val.

“Wow! You’re so kind. We were honored to be at your show and can’t wait to meet again,” she said, teasing that she’d potentially be open to a DWTS stint.