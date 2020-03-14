‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Friday, March 13: Hope Exposes Tearful Thomas & Says She Will Raise Douglas

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, March 13 features Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) in a wedding gown at the bottom of the stairs at the Forrester mansion. She held Douglas Forrester’s hand as she looked at Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), per She Knows Soaps.

Thomas Chooses Hope Over Zoe

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) warned Thomas to stay by her side. Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) asked Thomas which bride he would choose. Thomas then apologized to Zoe and told her that he needed to choose Hope because she was the mother of his child. Zoe slapped him and the guests gasped.

The designer made his way down the aisle to Hope and told her that he was assuming that she wanted to marry him because she was wearing the wedding gown that he had designed. He declared himself to be the happiest man in the world.

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) jumped up and tried to prevent Hope from marrying a man she didn’t love. But Hope told her that she was handling it. Taking his cue from Hope, Thomas took Hope into his arms and admitted that he had never stopped loving her. Hope pushed him away and told him that the only reason she was wearing the beautiful dress was to expose him. She then shocked Thomas by telling him that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had told her and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) everything.

Hope & Zoe Reject Thomas

At first, Thomas protested and said that it was a big misunderstanding. Hope persisted that he had used Zoe and Douglas to get to her. Zoe then revealed that Hope had approached her with the plan. She had gone along to prove to everyone that Thomas actually loved her. But she had been wrong and now Thomas wouldn’t marry either of them.

Thomas had the gall to want to continue the ceremony with Zoe but she wouldn’t be anyone’s second choice. She felt betrayed because she loved Thomas and wanted to spend the rest of her life with him. Thomas couldn’t believe that she wouldn’t marry him after he came so close to saying “I do.”

Steffy, Ridge, & Vinny Blast Thomas

Steffy intervened and told her brother that Hope had come up with the plan after she had told them the truth. She had had the wedding dress delivered to the Forrester mansion in an effort to show everyone who he truly is. Steffy said that she and their father had tried to give him the benefit of the doubt but he had never changed. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) had nearly given up his marriage for Thomas’ sake.

When Thomas tried to defend himself by encouraging Douglas to tell everyone that he wanted Hope as his mother, Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) blasted his friend. He had had enough of Thomas using his son for his benefit. Hope explained that she had prepared Douglas and told him why his father couldn’t marry her or Zoe.

Thomas fought the tears when his father began speaking to him. Ridge was disappointed and told him that he couldn’t even look at him because he played him. The dressmaker told him that he would still always love him because he was his son. Quietly, Ridge apologized to Brooke who understood that he only wanted to believe in his son.

Hope told Thomas that she would raise Douglas because he didn’t deserve to be his father.