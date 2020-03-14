Cosplay Model Liz Katz Puts Busty Chest On Display In Racy Photo Featuring Mask From ‘Friday the 13th’

Liz Katz is a cosplay model who has amassed a large following of 1.1 million on social media platform Instagram. She attracts followers with her creative costumes that often feature a racy side to her, such as in her most recent post in which she puts her busty chest on display.

The post is in reference to the Friday the 13th film series, an apropos choice for this past Friday’s date. In the photo, which shows two snaps of the model combined side-by-side, Liz poses close to the camera, capturing her body from the midsection up. She wears a flimsy sea-green tank top that extends just past her chest and hangs loose. The low-cut top leaves much of the model’s chest exposed. In addition to the top, Liz wears a green army jacket that is left open in the front. In both photos, Liz draws attention to her chest by placing her hands on or around the area.

The Instagram sensation completes the look with her straight blonde hair worn loose around her face and a touch of black mascara and pink, glossy lips. In both photos, Liz wears Jason Voorhees’s mask, the iconic prop from the film series. While in the first photo, the model places the mask over her entire face, in the second photo, she pushes it up to rest on top of her head while shooting a sultry glance towards the camera. In addition to the physical mask, Liz shows off her manicured nails, which feature the mask painted on her ring finger.

In the caption of the post, Liz thanks god for it being Friday the 13th and tags Jason Voorhees. Her followers appeared to enjoy her latest post, leaving over 45,000 likes and hundreds of comments in the first few hours of being posted. In the comments, many social media users expressed how much they loved the new post and called the model “hot,” “sexy,” and “beautiful.”

“Oh boy, I sure can’t wait to go to camp crystal lake!,” one Instagram user commented, making a reference to the movie.

“[S]o cute, love your cosplay,” another follower wrote, adding a red heart at the end of the comment.

“If ur Jason then Friday the thirteenth can be every day,” yet one other fan chimed in.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that Liz took to the photo-sharing site to get her followers’ pulses racing with a similar daring snap that honed in on her chest. In the photo, the model wears nothing but a skimpy bra made of multi-colored candies strung on a piece of elastic.