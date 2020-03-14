Peter Weber Hits Instagram With His Mom Barb, Denies She Caused Breakup With Madison Prewett

"The Bachelor' star jokes about his 'strained' relationship with his mom.

Peter Weber says his relationship with his mom Barb is not “strained.” The Bachelor star took to his Instagram story to prove that his relationship with his outspoken mother is just fine following her controversial appearance on the live Bachelor finale and his subsequent breakup with his final pick, Madison Prewett.

Bachelor fans have been slamming Barb for her behavior on the live After the Final Rose special, where she made her disapproval of Madison very known, and there have been rumors that her relationship with Peter is now strained.

On his Instagram story, Peter addressed the rumored family feud by pulling up a tabloid headline on his phone as he hung out at home with his parents, according to E! News.

“Peter Weber’s relationship with mom Barb has been strained since Bachelor finale,” the 28-year-old pilot said as he read the headline.

Then he addressed his mom with, “Barb, any comments on that one?”

Barb, who was laying on a sofa with the family dog, told her son, “I love you!”

“Very strained,” Peter joked, before adding that even his dog is calling the stories about his family “fake news.”

Bachelor fans knew Peter’s relationship with Madison didn’t stand a chance amid his mom’s vocal disapproval. But Peter denied that his mom played a part in his breakup with Madison. After the ABC reality star was stopped by reporters on his way to the gym on Friday, he said his mom had no influence on his decision to end his relationship with Madison just two days after The Bachelor finale.

“This is stuff between Madi and I solely 100 percent,” Peter said, per Page Six. ‘People have their opinions but it should just be two of us and it’s just mutual respect and love.”

The Bachelor star also said that he loves the idea of his mom Barb getting her own reality show after her headline-making appearance on the After the Final Rose taping. Peter, who still lives with his parents, also claimed that he was unaware that his ex-girlfriend Madison spent a night hanging out with pop star Selena Gomez.

While Peter has made it clear he has no estrangement from his mom, some fans on his Instagram page think Barb has too much influence in his life. One follower wrote that while family is important, the amount of control Barb appears to have over her adult sonPeter is dysfunctional. Other fans told Peter it’s time for him to move out of his parents’ house.