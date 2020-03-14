Instagram Model Pamela Alexandra Struts Her Stuff In A Super-Short Dress In Slow-Mo Video

Instagram model Pamela Alexandra took to the popular social media platform on Friday to share a sassy video clip in which she demonstrates how she walks after hearing someone’s opinion that she didn’t ask for.

The model, who typically posts racy snaps showing off her enviable curves, doesn’t disappoint in a tiny, skin-tight black dress. The long-sleeved dress appears to be made of a stretchy, spandex material and includes a long silver zipper up the front. It hugs her busty chest, covering the skin of her upper body, and clings to her ample hips. The dress ends at the tops of her thighs, exposing her curvy legs. For footwear, Pamela wears a pair of light pink ankle boots.

The model is back to wearing her blonde hair naturally after several weeks of posts featuring her hair chemically straightened. She lets her bouncy curls spill loose around her face and down her back and shoulders. Pamela uses black eyeliner and mascara, eye shadow, and pink lips to emphasize her facial features and does not appear to be wearing any accessories.

The video is a short clip set in slow motion that shows Pamela walking down a sidewalk in front of a block of apartments. She starts with her back turned towards the camera and sways her hips as she walks, drawing attention to her famed backside. After taking several steps down the sidewalk, the model turns and walks back towards the camera, allowing her followers to view her outfit from the front.

In the caption, the Instagram bombshell explains the purpose behind the video, writing that she’s demonstrating how she walks up and down the streets after hearing someone’s opinion she didn’t ask for. She follows up with a white heart.

The post is tagged in Zurich, Switzerland, with the geolocation feature of the app. It earned over 50,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments in the first day of being posted, proving to be a very popular post with her 3.4 million followers. Most of the comments featured a wide array of emoji and gushing compliments for the model, with many of her followers calling her a “goddess” and “gorgeous.”

“Gorgeous, yeah don’t listen to them. You are amazing,” one Instagram user commented in response to Pamela’s caption.

“[M]y twinnnn you are straight goals asfffff I love you,” another follower wrote.

“OMG…you are heavenly,” yet one other fan chimed in, following up with a couple of heart-eyed emoji.