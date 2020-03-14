Chanel West Coast Lowers Bottoms Of Silky Pajamas In Flirty Snap

Just like the rest of the world, Chanel West Coast is doing what she can to avoid COVID-19. The singer took to Instagram late Friday night to show how she planned to dodge the disease — by staying at home. She shared a snap that caught her looking pretty in pink in a set of silky pajamas as she stood in her bedroom.

The photo captured the Ridiculousness star as she faced the camera. The room she was in appeared to be decorated mainly in purple. The walls were painted a light purple color. A white dresser could be seen against the wall behind her and a light purple shag rug was also visible on the floor. Part of a purple bedspread was also in the picture.

Chanel’s sexy set of light pink P.J.s blended right in with the purple hue of the room. The top featured a low-cut neckline that flashed a bit of cleavage. A string tied into a knot in the center of the neckline drew the eye to the rapper’s chest. The top was cropped, showing off a tiny bit of her toned midriff. The hem was edged in pink lace, giving it a feminine vibe. The bottoms were gathered at the waist and featured a bow in the middle. Chanel playfully lowered one side, revealing a bit of skin on her abdomen while giving the camera a sultry look.

Chanel’s hair was pulled back into a ponytail. She wore a light application of makeup that included eye shadow, mascara and contoured cheeks. She also wore a pink gloss on her lips.

In the caption, the said she was staying home alone in an attempt to steer clear of getting any germs. She also said that her pajamas came from online retailer Fashion Nova.

Most of the replies came from fans who raved over how pretty she looked on her night in.

“Wow chanel you are so beautiful and hot in the picture,” said one admirer.

“No joke on them words! You is looking extremely gorgeous cute outfit fits your body style perfect! Beautiful view,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“You don’t have to try to look cute you are beautiful naturally,” a third follower told her.

“Wow you are the most beautiful and gorgeous girl ever,” commented a fourth fan.

Chanel rocked a sexy pink look last month when she squeezed herself into a pair of skintight pants while posing next to a bathtub.