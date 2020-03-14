Devon Windsor Gets Soaking Wet In A Zebra-Print Bikini In An Outdoor Shower

The Victoria's Secret model was dripping wet in her unique bikini look.

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor sizzled in a new shot posted to Instagram that saw her at the beach as she rocked a unique yellow zebra-print bikini in an outdoor shower. The star showed off her toned model body in the two-piece as she posed for the camera during a recent photo shoot for her own swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim, which she launched last year.

In the photo posted by the line on March 13, the beauty flashed a whole lot of skin in the two-piece, which perfectly showcased her seriously slim middle.

The top was made up of a crop-top style turtleneck design that covered her whole chest but also perfectly showed off her toned arms.

Devon paired the unique top with a pair of skimpy bottoms that perfectly matched in the same yellow animal-print.

The zebra look was showcased on the tiny piece of material which was held together by a yellow strip that wrapped around her waist. The bottoms was tied into a knot on her right side which left the two pieces dangling down over her right hip.

The bikini bottoms sat well below her bellybutton to flash her impressive all over tan.

Devon — who recently stunned in a revealing red swimsuit on a yacht in another social media snap — got soaking wet in the photo. She had several drops of water dripping down her skin while she posed underneath the outdoor water system as water poured out of the round, silver shower head.

The beauty stood on the sand underneath a large wooden structure as she got a little shade on the beach.

She had both of her elbows bent and her arms behind up her head her head as she attempted to ring out all of the water from her long blond hair. The star slicked all of her hair back away from her face to give a better look at her natural beauty and flawless, blemish free skin.

Devon accessorized the sunny bikini look with what appeared to be a tied fabric bracelet on her left wrist.

The star looked out into the distance with a pretty sultry look on her face as she rocked natural makeup during her beach day.

In the caption of the upload, Devon Windsor Swim revealed that the lingerie model was wearing the Harper top and the Robyn Bottom set, both in the print officially called yellow zebra.

The latest look at her flawless bikini body comes shortly after Devon modeled another look from her swim brand earlier this week.

That photo showed the supermodel in a stylish white bikini as she relaxed on a yacht that appeared to be speeding through the water.