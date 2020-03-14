Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Stuns In A Colorful Swimsuit With A Plunging Neckline

Reginae expressed her wish to be in Jamaica.

Reginae Carter flaunted her incredible figure in a candy-colored swimsuit with a daring neckline. On Friday, the 21-year-old daughter of “Lollipop” rapper Lil Wayne and How To Lose A Husband author Toya Johnson took to Instagram to show off her stylish one-piece. The look was met with tons of praise from her awestruck followers.

Reginae’s one-piece bathing suit featured a multicolored animal print streaked with pink, blue, and orange. The garment had a plunging V-neck that put the petite model’s cleavage on full display, and it also had high-cut leg openings that showed off Reginae’s curvy hips and thighs.

The swimsuit included a long, wraparound belt. Reginae was wearing it crossed over her stomach in an X shape and tied at the side. This detail highlighted her tiny waist. In the caption of her post, Reginae revealed that the bathing suit was a Matte Collection design.

Reginae has plenty of experience modeling swimwear, and she proved this by posing like a pro. She crossed one leg in front of the other while in a standing position. This made her legs look longer and leaner, while also accentuating her hourglass shape. She was also reaching up to grab the tops of her swimsuit straps with both hands, which provided a better view of her waist.

The stylish social media superstar added a little sparkle to her swimwear by sporting silver jewelry that included a pendant necklace, bangle bracelet, and designer watch. Reginae wore her shiny, sleek hair down and pushed behind her shoulders. Her edges were neatly laid in tiny waves.

For her beauty look, Reginae sported a smokey eye that was created from a palette of dark purple eye shadow. Her upper and lower lash lines were traced with dark eyeliner, and her eyelashes were long and lush. On her lips, she wore a pale nude gloss. Her flawless skin had also been dusted with shimmery highlighter to make it glow.

Reginae was posing indoors on a tiled floor. In the caption of her post, the former Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star expressed her desire to be at pool in Jamaica.

As of this writing, Reginae’s swimsuit photo has been liked over 94,000 times. It also inspired an avalanche of compliments in the comments section of her Instagram post.

“Yeeees boo! Just beautiful!” one fan wrote.

“Sexy from toe 2 head,” another admirer remarked.

“U must got corona cause you contagious,” read a third response to her snapshot.

This isn’t the first time Reginae has impressed her fans by modeling an animal-print swimsuit. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in a green and black spotted bikini that had one of her Instagram followers comparing her to the stylish Stone Age women of The Flintstones.