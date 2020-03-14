‘One Piece’ Chapter 974 Spoilers, Recap: Three Members Of Worst Generation Join Forces Against Kaido

Before One Piece manga featured the flashback of Lord Kozuki Oden, most people thought that Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido successfully sabotaged the plan of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance to raid Onigashima. On the day of the raid, Kozuki Momonosuke, Kinemon, Raizo, Kanjuro, Kiku, Kawamatsu, Ashura Doji, Nekomamushi, and Inuarashi were the only ones present in their meeting place, while the whereabouts of their allies, including Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates and Trafalgar D. Water Law and the Heart Pirates, were unknown, making the Nine Red Scabbards believed that they were all dead.

However, the latest chapter of One Piece revealed that Luffy, Law, and their subordinates are all alive and managed to survive the ambush of Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido. In the final scenes of One Piece Chapter 974, Momonosuke and the other members of the Nine Red Scabbards were surrounded by Beast Pirates ship. Kanjuro, who revealed that he was the traitor feeding Shogun Orochi all the information about the moves of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance, took Momonosuke away and escaped.

Luckily, before they got far away, Kinemon’s group got a surprising reinforcement. Luffy and his crew who are aboard the Thousand Sunny came out of nowhere and started firing cannonballs to the Beast Pirates ship. Luffy greeted Kinemon’s group and apologized to them for being late. A few seconds after the Straw Hat Pirates appeared, Law and the Heart Pirates who are inside their submarine emerged from the water.

However, Luffy and Law aren’t the only members of the Worst Generation who showed up in the meeting place of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance. Aside from Luffy and Law, Kid Pirates Eustass “Captain” Kid also appeared in One Piece Chapter 974 to help the Straw Hat Pirates alliance in taking down Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido. When they parted ways in the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon, Luffy asked Kid to join them in their war against Emperor Kaido.

Kid refused Luffy’s request at first and told him that he would just focus on finding his crew and leave the Land of Wano. However, on the day of the raid at Onigashima, it seems like Kid had a change of heart and finally decided to team up with Luffy and Law. After what they have done to him and Killer, Kid must be itching to have his revenge against Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates.

Aside from Luffy, Law, and Kid, other members of the Worst Generation who are currently in the Land of Wano includes Roronoa Zoro of the Straw Hat Pirates, Basil Hawkins of the Hawkins Pirates, Scratchmen Apoo of the On Air Pirates, and X Drake of the Drake Pirates. Hawkins, Apoo, and X Drake are all serving as headliners of the Beast Pirates. However, it was revealed that X Drake is just spying for the Marines and really a captain of the Marine Secret Special Unit SWORD.