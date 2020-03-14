‘One Piece’ Chapter 974 Reveals Details Of Kanjuro’s Betrayal

Since the start of One Piece Wano Arc, there has been a heated debate among fans regarding who was the real traitor inside the Straw Hat Pirates alliance. Despite using a unique way to communicate, Shogun Kurozumi Orochi was still able to know every move of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance. In One Piece Chapter 974, the identity of the spy was finally revealed.

While on their way to Onigashima, eight of the Nine Red Scabbards – Kinemon, Raizo, Kanjuro, Kiku, Kawamatsu, Ashura Doji, Nekomamushi, and Inuarashi – started having an intense conversation about the traitor. Kinemon admitted that he had a strong feeling that there’s a spy among them, but he didn’t want to know the truth. Kiku scolded Kinemon and told him that he should have done something to find the traitor.

After expressing the same sentiment as Kiku, Kanjuro started acting weird and revealed himself as the traitor. Kanjuro said that his real name is Kurozumi Kanjuro. Kanjuro knew and has been loyal to Shogun Orochi since he was a child. When they met, Kanjuro told Shogun Orochi that he lost his heart as a kid and was looking for a place to die. Shogun Orochi gave Kanjuro one task which was to gather information about Lord Kozuki Oden and his loyal servants.

Kanjuro said that Nekomamushi should have been suspicious of him from the time Beast Pirates All-Star Jack the Drought returned to Zou since it would be impossible for them to locate the giant elephant without a Vivre card. He was also the one who leaked all the information about their plan to raid Onigashima and told Shogun Orochi about the Heart Pirates. Kanjuro was the main reason why Lord Shimotsuki Yasuie, who tried to help them change the time and place of the meeting, died for nothing.

In the latest chapter of One Piece, Kanjuro admitted that he was ready to die with the Nine Red Scabbards in their planned raid at Onigashima, but Shogun Orochi ordered him to stop and bring Momonosuke to him alive. After hearing all the words that came out of Kanjuro’s mouth, Kinemon drew his sword and cut his head. Unfortunately, the Kanjuro that he attacked was fake and the real one managed to escape with Momonosuke.

Luckily, before they got far away, Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy appeared to save Momonosuke and give Kinemon’s group a hand. Despite Kanjuro’s betrayal, Luffy, Law, and their subordinates are all alive, while the other samurais and their ships are waiting on the other side of the port, waiting for the signal to attack Onigashima.