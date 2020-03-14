Canadian Couple Brags About Making $70K Reselling Lysol Wipes On Amazon: ‘We’re Hustlers’

A Canadian couple has bragged about making more than $70,000 by buying bulk quantities of Lysol wipes and reselling them on Amazon at hugely inflated prices to people fearful over the spread of the coronavirus.

As Newsweek reported, the couple started stocking up on the disinfectant wipes at Costco outlets in Vancouver a few weeks ago, and have been putting them up for sale at four times the price they paid. They were featured in an article this week in The Toronto Star and appeared to brag about their scheme, which netted them a small fortune in a matter of days as people desperate to protect against the spread of the virus were willing to pay the inflated prices.

The couple said that they had to take the opportunity to make money while they could.

“It’s a big opportunity with all these products,” 38-year-old Manny Ranga told paper, via Newsweek. “I’ve got to pay the bills. With a regular job, I won’t be making this money… I know it won’t last forever.”

His wife, 37-year-old Violeta Perez, said that they were inspired to start buying in bulk when a woman stopped them in the parking lot after they had bought some disinfectant wipes, offering to pay them double the price for it.

It was then that the couple realized there was money to be made during the panicked buying.

“Everything we do, we’re in the moment,” Perez said. “We’re hustlers.”

To keep up with demand, the couple has been traveling around to stores in the area and stocking up on the Lysol wipes. They told the newspaper that they avoid larger bulk items like toilet paper because it is more difficult to ship.

Amazon has come out against the scheme, releasing a statement saying there was no place for price gouging in the massive online marketplace. The company noted that it was monitoring for people trying to take advantage of the worldwide crisis by jacking up prices, and had taken action against a number of sellers.

Other states have taken action to crack down on price gouging as well. In New York, state Attorney General Letitia James said her office has sent a number of letters to stores raising prices on critical goods, including some cease-and-desist letters. As James told NPR in an interview this week, that included sending a letter to televangelist Jim Bakker, who featured a person on his show claiming to sell a product that could treat coronavirus.