Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Amanda’s Past Catches Up To Her

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Amanda opens up the slightest bit about her past, but she clams up with Nate pushes too far. Plus, something is coming for Genoa City’s newest legal eagle that won’t end up being simple for her.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) has been in Genoa City for a few months, but most people don’t know a whole lot about her shadowy past. With the shocking fact that she looks like she could be Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) twin, it’s pretty surprising that nobody has figured out much more. She and Billy (Jason Thompson) developed a close friendship, which ended up helping lead to the end of him and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). When she’s not been with Billy, Amanda and Nate (Sean Dominic) have grown closer.

Amanda actress Mishael Morgan recently discussed her on-screen alter ego’s storyline with Soap Opera Digest. She revealed that Amanda finally opens up a little bit to Nate about her past, and he learns a few surprising things.

“Amanda was lucky because she ended up with a foster family that helped her pursue what she wanted in her life in terms of higher education and a legal career,” noted the actress. “However, all her years in foster care wasn’t always raindrops and roses. She still went through a lot and struggled, but she realizes she had it pretty good.”

Amanda’s past is part of why she decided to join with Nate and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) to help young people who have nowhere else to learn. Nate loves to learn more about Amanda’s life before she showed up in town. He was surprised to learn more about living in foster care and the situation she experienced. During their discussion, Nate asks Amanda if she ever wondered about her biological family or even considered finding out more about them. Certainly, there seems to be a possibility that Amanda’s biological family includes Hilary in some way. However, Amanda is stunned that Nate asked her such a personal question about her family. She doesn’t welcome the doctor’s questioning, and it isn’t precisely clear why it causes her so much anxiety other than the fact that she’s managed to accept her life and herself. Plus, for the most part, Amanda appreciates the life she’s created for herself despite the rocky childhood she must have had.

“She then claims that she never looked for them because she’s learned to let go of the past and be content with the life that she’s created for herself. She just doesn’t want to go there, so for her, it’s pretty simple. But there’s something coming that isn’t going to be that simple,” teased Morgan.

It seems like whatever comes next may reveal the reason why Amanda is Hilary’s doppelganger.