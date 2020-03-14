Tyler Cameron Shares A Video Of The Heartbreaking Last Moments With His Mother

Bachelorette fan favorite Tyler Cameron shared a particularly raw and emotional video to his Instagram page, depicting the last final moments he shared with his mother Andrea who passed away from a brain aneurysm on Saturday, February 29. Tyler, shared the video, though it is incredibly emotional, in hopes of showing how powerful the gift of organ donation is.
In the video, Tyler is joined by his two brothers, his father, and close family and friends as he follows doctors and nurses as they push his mother’s hospital bed through the hallways of the hospital. This is called the Honor Walk as they are making their way to the operating room in which Andrea’s organs will be extracted in order to help save the lives of other people in need. The hospital staff lined the hallways, standing in silence to pay their respects.
Tyler’s expression was somber and he held his hands behind his back as he made the slow trek, friends reaching out to comfort him with pats on the back.
In his lengthy caption, Tyler thanked the program Donate Life America who worked closely with his family throughout this difficult process and assisted them in making sure that Andrea’s last wishes were honored through the donation of her organs.
What you are watching is our family saying our final goodbyes to our mother. We did the walk of honor with her as she proceeded to the OR to have surgery to donate her organs, so she could give her final gift here on this earth, more life. We are so grateful with how @donatelifeamerica was able to help us through these tough times. . . We just went through one of the most difficult times of our lives in the Cameron family. We lost our rock, our nucleus, and the one who gave us a home. Our mother was the ultimate servant. She gave us her all until she had nothing more she could give. So we thought. Our mother gave the ultimate gift when she passed away. She was able to give more life. She was able to donate her liver and give someone another opportunity. . In this very trying time for us all, we needed any positivity we could get. What helped us so much through this tough time was the hopes that our mother could give more life to someone else. . . I had a hard time deciding if I should share these final moments with her for the world to see. I also thought that if I could share this video with y’all, that it could possibly get others to say yes to donating there organs and that’s what my momma would have wanted. The statistics show that people believe in the process but are not willing to check yes. This process helped our family find a positive light in a very dark time. Our mother now lives on through me and my brothers but also to the man she was able to give more life to. My mom would do anything to impact the world in a positive way and these are her final ways of doing it. . . Love you forever momma ❤️
Tyler went on to discuss just how hard the loss of his mother was on his entire family, as she was their rock and center. He described her as a selfless person who gave everything she had to her family, and continues to give to others even now that she has passed away through the gift of her organs. He emphasized that his family has found comfort in knowing that their mother will live on in this selfless way.
As The Inquisitr previously reported, Andrea passed away suddenly at just 55-years-old. Her death came shortly after Tyler tweeted out about a family emergency, asking for prayers for his mother. He shared the news of her death through a heartbreaking Instagram post on March 2.
“Today heaven gained an angel. We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on. While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private. Thank you for all of your love and support.”