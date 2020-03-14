Megan Thee Stallion Sparkles In A Silver Keyhole Gown

Megan Thee Stallion heated things up on Instagram on Friday, March 13, wearing a glittering silver dress with a keyhole at the chest that showed off her voluptuous cleavage.

The sparkly frock featured numerous multi-colored rhinestones that shimmered in the light. It had a mock turtleneck and a large, open chest piece that amplified the “Suga” rapper’s bust. The corset-like bodice fit tightly against her midriff, pushing up on her chest and squeezing it tight.

The gown also sported long, silver mesh sleeves and pieces of fringe that hung down. Since the pictures were all taken from the waist-up, fans could not see what the bottom of the dress looked like.

The hip-hop star shared four photos in the Instagram set, posing differently in each.

In the first one, she looked directly at the camera, letting her highlighted brown locks fall down her shoulders.

She posed more playfully in the second image, looking upwards and blowing a kiss. She puckered her pout and held out her hands, which showcased her multi-colored nails and diamond ring.

In the third picture, Meg placed her hand under her chin and looked off to the side in a flirtatious manner.

As for the fourth photo, the rapper puffed her chest out, bent her elbows, and put her hands slightly behind her head.

Meg’s makeup matched the ferocity of her dress. She wore bright purple shadow on her lids, which transitioned into a warmer orange hue as the shadow went further up her brow bone.

Her lashes were thick and curled upwards and fanned outwards. A swoop of eyeliner swept out past her eye, giving her a cat-eye look. She wore a touch of purple shadow under her waterline, to match the shimmering shade on top.

Her cheeks were brushed with bronzer, which gave her cheekbones a bit of contour. Her lips were lined with a brick-colored liner, and filled in with a light pink gloss.

Megan Thee Stallion’s fans flocked to the comments section of the set, praising the rapper and sending her strings of heart-eye and flame emoji. As of this writing, the Instagram slideshow has well over half a million likes and more than 6,000 comments.

Some followers were concerned about Megan’s well-being, noticing just how tight the dress was.

“Damn u suffocating?” one fan asked.

“Can you even breathe in that,” another questioned.

Still, others were entranced by her beauty.

“So beautiful,” a user replied, adding several heart-eye emoji.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper is no stranger to sexy get-ups. For her latest music video — Tyga’s “Freak” — she wore a set of bondage lingerie, including a chain collar.