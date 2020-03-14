‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Tessa Drops A Bombshell On Mariah

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, March 16 reveal a bombshell for Adam and Chelsea. Plus, Rey steps up for Faith, and Mariah finally gets her chance to apologize to Tessa.

Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) make a surprising discovery during their visit to Kansas, according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam was sad that Hope’s farm is run down. Adam also wished that his son Connor (Judah Mackey) could have met his mother. While in his hometown, Adam encounters an old friend who he introduces to Chelsea and Connor. The woman lets the little boy know what a great guy his dad is, and Connor is thrilled to hear how Adam was at his age.

As he catches up with his old friend, Adam realizes something odd. It seems that Victor (Eric Braeden) showed up in Kansas at an unusual time that coincided with a significant event in the woman’s life. Both Adam and Chelsea agree that the whole thing is intriguing, and they set out to figure out the mystery.

Meanwhile, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) learns a secret, and it’s not a great one. It seems that Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) is struggling to adjust to life in Genoa City after boarding school. Not only is she mouthing off to teachers, but also she’s skipping class altogether. Nick (Joshua Morrow) decides to contact Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) instead of Sharon (Sharon Case) because he doesn’t want to worry Sharon as she’s fighting cancer.

Rey decides to discuss the situation with Faith to get to the bottom of things, and she’s surprised that she’s hearing from him. However, he reminds her about Sharon’s fragile state, and Faith understands. Even so, she’s not entirely repentant, so Rey calls in some unexpected reinforcements to drive the point home to Faith that she must behave.

Finally, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) struggles to deal with Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) betrayal. Ever since she walked in on Mariah in the aftermath of her and Lindsay’s (Kirby Bliss Blanton) affair, Tessa has refused to speak to Mariah. Mariah finally takes matters into her own hands, and she finds Tessa aboard Tanner’s (Chase Coleman) jet. Tessa is not at all happy to see her former girlfriend there, but Tanner urges her to give Mariah a chance to explain.

Mariah lays it all out for Tessa. She finally confesses that Power Communication shut down, and she lost her job. That doesn’t move Tessa much, though, so Mariah also opens up about Sharon’s cancer, which leaves Tessa stunned. Tessa is hurt that Mariah failed to tell her such important things about her life no matter what the reason. She feels confident that Mariah opened up to Lindsay about it all, though. Before it’s all over, Tessa gives Mariah her answer about forgiveness.