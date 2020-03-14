Ben Affleck Is Allegedly ‘Smitten’ With Ana De Armas, Says Source

According to a source at Hollywood Life, Ben Affleck is allegedly “smitten” with actress Ana de Armas. The two have sparked relationship rumors as of late after being spotted together in Cuba. They met while filming the upcoming thriller Deep Water where they play husband and wife.

The insider says that Affleck is a much better place “physically and emotionally” now that he has recovered from his alcoholism.

“With the recent emotional interviews he has been giving about his past to the world, it really has woken him up more on what is important,” they said.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Affleck had opened up about his addiction struggles, his time as Batman, and his marriage to Jennifer Garner. The insider indicates that since coming clean with the public, he has had a much healthier mindset. They also said that Armas had been a great help to him while they were filming. She made “him accountable for his actions as a friend.”

Supposedly, the two didn’t become romantic until after filming wrapped.

Hollywood Life quotes their source as saying, “They definitely found out fast they had something for each other and he is definitely smitten with her. They both share the same sense of humor and the same work drive.”

After Affleck’s latest film, The Way Back, released in theaters, he appeared to go on vacation to Havana, Cuba with Armas by his side. While a source close to the couple says they’re friends and nothing more, that hasn’t stopped rumors from spreading that the two might be involved in a romantic relationship.

The previously mentioned Hollywood Life article says the two even showed PDA while on another trip together, this time to Costa Rica. They were spotted putting their arms around each other while walking on the beach. Armas and Affleck were spotted together yet again on March 13 in Venice, California, shortly after returning from Costa Rica.

Their movie, Deep Water, is set to hit theaters in November. It’s a psychological thriller about a married couple who fall out of love with one another and begin playing mind games with deadly consequences. The film is based on the book of the same name written by Patricia Highsmith.

Most people on social media seem quite happy for the rumored new couple. Fans of Affleck feel that the 31-year-old actress is a good influence on him.

“Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas are a damn cute couple. Good for them,” wrote one person on Twitter.