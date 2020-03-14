Demi Rose Shows Off Her Brand-New Hair Color

Demi Rose took to her Instagram story on Friday, March 13 to flaunt her new hair hue. The 24-year-old model went from her trademark brunette locks to a lighter look, posing with blond and caramel-colored strands in her new tresses.

She revealed in her story that she changed her hair in honor of her 25th birthday, which is on March 27.

Before showing off her new hairdo, Demi gave her 13.3 million followers a sneak peek at the extensions she was going for.

The pieces of hair were all different shades of light brown, and she zoomed in and out on them in the clip.

“At my favourite salon ever switching up my look for my birthday,” she wrote, adding a pink heart to the caption and tagging the stylist and the salon.

In the next video, Demi unveiled her brand-new locks and repeatedly brushed them out with her hands. In this clip, fans got a closer look at her tresses, and watched the golden hues sparkle in the light.

Her hair cascaded down past her chest in long, luxurious waves. Though still mostly chocolate brown, strands of her hair were now a light amber.

“I love it,” the British beauty wrote, including a teary-eyed emoji.

Demi sat in the back of a car as she filmed the clip, staring seductively at the camera as she tousled her tresses. Though she remained tight-lipped throughout the video, at the end, she broke into a smile and fluttered her eyelashes. “Eyes (Cassian & Durante Remix)” by RUFUS DU SOL blasted in the background.

She used the “Ariel Glow” Instagram filter in the photo, which smoothed out her complexion and added a rosy blush to her cheeks.

As for her makeup, her lashes were coated in black mascara. They winged out to the side, which gave her a cat-eye look. She wore highlighter on her cheeks, which made her cheekbones pop. Her lips were coated with a light gloss.

She wore a black V-neck shirt under a black coat.

Demi’s Instagram story about her new hair color is tame compared to her most recent posts on her Instagram grid. For one post, she went almost entirely sheer in a black lingerie gown that showed off her bare derriere. The bra part of the bodice was low cut, which amplified her cleavage.

In another set of photos, Demi went completely topless, wearing only suspenders attached to red pants to cover her chest.