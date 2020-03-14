Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Shows Off Shapely Legs In Pink Leggings For New At-Home Workout Videos

Dutch fitness influencer Sophie Van Oostenbrugge focused on her legs in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in a pink sports bra and high-waisted leggings, the model started the circuit with a series of split squats. For this exercise, she rested a foot behind her on a chair before bending both knees and straightening them again to complete each repetition. In her caption, she recommended 15 to 20 reps on one side before switching to the other side.

In the second video, she did single-leg deadlifts by bending forward at the waist and raising one of her legs behind her. In her caption, she suggested doing 12 reps on each side for four rounds. Side-lying hip abductions came next and for this exercise, she lay on the ground, propping herself up on her elbow, before she lifted her hips and spread her knees. Her caption recommended the same amount of reps for this exercise as it did for the previous one. For the fourth and final clip, she performed a set of glute bridges to complete the circuit. These were hip thrusts that she did with the heel of one leg on the knee of the other.

As of this writing, the post has been liked more than 30,000 likes and over 400 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, fans expressed appreciation for the workout demonstration.

“I quit my gym a few weeks ago (because it was too expensive, too crowdy and it wasn’t even that high-quality gym for the price), so I really appreciate these at-home workouts,” one person wrote.

Others appreciated the at-home workouts because they’re indoors because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I love it! Need to try this now when all gyms in Norway is closed,” another added.

“Thank you so much for this post! I typically work out a lot and I’ve been a little down knowing my favorite gyms will be closed. This makes me feel better,” a third commented.

“Thank you girl, exactly what we need in quarantine,” a fourth added.

In a previous workout video, Sophie targeted her glutes while wearing a longsleeved black crop top and loose-fitting track shorts. Her circuit included reverse lunges, Bulgarian split squats, dumbbell sumo squats, and banded glute bridges.

“Building those curves,” she wrote in the caption. “You already know it’s going to be a tough one when Bulgarian split squats are included lol.”

The video series has been liked more than 52,000 times and close to 500 Instagram users have commented on it.