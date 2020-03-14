Vermont Mom Raises Money For School Janitors That Risked Their Own Health To Protect Students From Coronavirus

Parents are showing their appreciation for a hardworking custodial team that put in 15 hour days to sanitize school property and protect children.

One Vermont mother named Brooke Thomas decided she wanted to show her appreciation for the hardworking custodial team at her children’s school in the midst of a very scary time. This particular custodial team worked as many as 15 hours a day to help properly sanitize school property in order to protect students from the ongoing coronavirus crisis, according to Today.

While Thomas, who has four children of her own, faces her own challenges with school closures due to the pandemic, when she thought of how hard this custodial team was working and how selfless their actions were, she felt only gratitude. Thus, she shared her appreciation via a discussion thread in a private Facebook group for parents with children at the school and started a fundraiser for the custodial team. Thomas pointed out that these staff members had to wear uncomfortable protective gear to protect themselves from the virus while the completed the necessary work.

“They were potentially exposing themselves to this virus and to harmful chemicals. I think the comment made everyone realize that those were the people going right into it. That kind of started it,” she said of her reasoning behind the post.

Thomas wasn’t expecting the fundraiser to bring in much money. After all, she was sharing it through a post in a closed discussion group that had only around 600 members. She was hoping only to raise just enough money to show the custodial team that there efforts were recognized and appreciated, setting her goal at $200. However, she ended up raising quite a bit more. The morning after she shared the post, the fundraiser had surpassed $7,000.

Thomas is glad that this particular fundraiser is encouraging others, in Vermont and beyond, to be kind to others and to do what they can to help others during this time.

“We’ve gotten a positive response from the school and the community, as well as people who have seen it on Facebook. There’s a lot of worry and panic and it’s important to think about a lot of people right now,” Thomas explained.

Thomas went on to say that this fundraiser has already helped others realize they can band together to assist others throughout this crisis.

“I think these good-hearted, kind things are what people need right now,” she said.

