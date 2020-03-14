‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Speaks Out About The Coronavirus, Reveals How It Can Impact Her Family

Plenty of celebrities have been sharing their thoughts on the coronavirus and now Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is speaking out about it and revealing how it can impact her family.

On Friday night, the mom-of-three took to her Instagram stories to share a post that she had originally made on Facebook.

“This coronavirus may not affect some but it does my family. Ali has a compromised immune system because of her disease. We will choose to stay low key and are requesting that everyone FaceTime or call us. We will be home watching movies and playing board games. Everyone take the CDC standard precautions and stay well,” the post read.

Leah then took a screenshot of the post that appeared to be made on her personal Facebook account and shared it to her Instagram stories. Over the post she added additional text about the virus.

“Just a thought guys… This virus may not affect you personally but the spread of it can affect others like my Ali girl. Please be considerate and take the standard CDC precautions and stay well,” she wrote.

As most fans of Teen Mom 2 are aware, Leah is a mom to twin daughters Aleeah and Ali. Her daughter Ali was born with a rare form of muscular dystrophy. Over the years, Leah has shared her story on the hit reality show and fans have watched her struggles.

Since the post was made via Leah’s Instagram stories, fans were unable to comment on it or leave their thoughts. However, the screenshot that she posted with the original message from Facebook had 117 likes. She didn’t show the comments that were left on the original Facebook post, but the screenshot showed that there had been 18 comments on her post.

While it sounds like Leah and her girls will be spending the next few days indoors, on Thursday she shared an Instagram photo of her three daughters out at a park. All of the girls looked like they were having a great time playing on the playground equipment and Leah referred to her daughters as her “girl gang.”

Currently, there have not been any confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in West Virginia where Leah and her girls reside. Despite that, Governor Jim Justice of West Virginia announced on Friday that schools in the state would close amid growing concerns over the novel virus according to a report from 12 WBOY.