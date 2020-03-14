Hailey Baldwin Reportedly Supports Justin Bieber Continuing His ‘Changes’ Tour Amid Coronavirus Scare

Justin Bieber is reportedly continuing plans for his Changes tour and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, will reportedly be by his side.

In light of the recent cases of coronavirus spreading across the U.S., many musicians have halted their upcoming tours and performances. Celine Dion, the Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus, and other touring acts have decided that it’s safer for them and their fans to stay indoors as much as possible.

While several stars have opted to cancel or postpone their performances, Hollywood Life reports that Bieber hasn’t made any changes to his recent concert dates. The “Yummy” singer is set to hit the road in May, which will mark his first concert in years. However, it is possible that Bieber will cancel his tour if the coronavirus situation becomes worse. A source told the outlet that, whatever he decides to do, he has the full support of his wife behind him.

“Hailey completely supports Justin no matter what he decides to do in terms of his Changes tour, but her main concern, of course, is his health and happiness. She knows how hard he’s been rehearsing and putting so much time into making it perfect,” the source shared.

Bieber shared in January that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease. While there has been no link to COVID-19 specifically affecting those with pre-existing conditions, the diagnosis could put Bieber at a greater risk. Healthline reports that the tick-borne illness can cause several side effects, including fever, rash, joint pain, fatigue, and neurological problems to those who are infected.

The insider added that Baldwin understands how important touring is for her husband and his fans. Changes, which was released this past Valentine’s Day, is Bieber’s comeback album after taking a hiatus from music. As such, the pop star has been updating fans of his rehearsals on his Instagram page.

Baldwin reportedly believes as long as Bieber is taking the necessary steps to be healthy, he shouldn’t have a problem if he does decide to perform.

“He’s still rehearsing and moving forward with the tour until he’s told something needs to be modified or changed. But as long as he’s happy and stays safe, that’s all that matters,” the source related.

Ultimately, Bieber may have to cancel his tour whether it’s in his best interest or not. In addition to concerts, several festivals — including Coachella and Stagecoach — have postponed their dates until October. Broadway shows, daytime talk shows, NBA games, and other events have also been put on hold until further notice.