‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ ‘Suspends’ Production Due To Coronavirus

Concerns over the coronavirus have been impacting concerts and music festivals and now television shows are being impacted as well. Ellen DeGeneres took to her social media on Friday night to announce to her followers that production on her show will be halted until the end of the month.

“Hey there. Me again,” Ellen’s tweet to her more than 79 million followers began.

“So, after some more thought, we have decided to suspend production completely until March 30th,” the comedian explained.

With many schools across the nation announcing that they would be closing down for about a two week period, the time frame Ellen announced makes sense. She went on to explain that production is being halted as a precaution.

“We just want to take every precaution to ensure that we do our part to keep everyone healthy. I love you guys, and can’t wait to come back. I’m already bored,” she continued.

Earlier in the evening, Ellen had tweeted out that production on her show would continue next week, though that it would be done without a live studio audience. On her Tuesday show, she had planned on having California Governor Gavin Newsom on the show.

As can be imagined, Ellen’s followers were sad to hear that production on the show was being halted for the time being, but of course they were understanding given the current concerns over the coronavirus.

Her tweet had over 51,000 likes as well as more than 2,000 retweets. Along with the likes and retweets, over 800 comments had been left by her fans.

“Thank you for caring about your fans and fellow Americans. I hope you, your cast and crew, and your loved ones stay safe and healthy,” one comment read.

Another fan suggested that Ellen start a podcast during this time.

“You’re the greatest Ellen! We will look forward to your return!” another fan commented.

While it is clear that Ellen will be missed over the next two weeks, it is great that she is taking precautions to keep audience members, her staff, and guests on the show safe.

Concerns over the coronavirus has had a huge impact on the entertainment industry. On Friday, Disney announced that they would be halting production on several live-action films. While the company noted that there had not been any confirmed cases of the COVID-19 on their productions, they decided to “pause production” for a “short time” on some of their upcoming films. The Little Mermaid and Home Alone are among the live-action Disney films impacted by the production pause.