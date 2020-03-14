Post Malone Fans Packed Pepsi Center At Denver Concert Despite Coronavirus Concerns

Fans came in flocks to see Post Malone's last concert before he postponed the remainder due to the threat of the coronavirus.

Despite the ongoing threat of the coronavirus, nothing could keep Denver, Colorado fans away as they packed Pepsi Center to see rapper Post Malone’s highly anticipated concert. This would be Post’s last show of his Hollywood is Bleeding tour before he postponed the remainder of his concerts the following day due to the virus, according to TMZ.

Many were shocked that so many turned out for the concert, as sports performances, political rallies and large public gatherings were being canceled left and right on Thursday evening as the nation attempts to take measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Ryan Haarer, staff reporter for 9News in Denver, was astonished upon seeing that so many were in attendance at the event.

“Getting more video from inside @pepsicenter. Thought I was seeing empty seats for @PostMalone in the middle of COVID-19 outbreak. Turns out… it’s packed. So much for social distancing,” he said in a tweet.

Many Denver citizens were not happy upon seeing this post, deeming the fact that the concert wasn’t cancelled dangerous.

“Wow. Wildly irresponsible and greedy,” one person replied.

“Governor should [get] involved and cancel this event [it} is a state of emergency,” said another.

It was particularly strange that Post’s schedule was able to continue on as planned due to the fact that popular country music singer Blake Shelton was also expected to perform at the Pepsi Center this Sunday. Nevertheless, Shelton’s concert was cancelled.

Despite the call for social distancing and the reduction of public gatherings composed of 250 people or more, Post’s fans seemed ecstatic to enjoy the moment without concern. The rapper would announce Friday morning the news of the rest of his tour being postponed for the foreseeable future. The makeup dates for these concerts have not yet been announced.

Post was also expected to perform at Something In the Water, an annual music festival held in Virginia Beach, which is hosted by Pharrell Williams. Nevertheless, that event too has been postponed due to this pandemic. The lineup for the festival was to include highly popular performers in addition to Post, including the Foo Fighters, Beck, and Chance the Rapper, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

The event was set to occur from April 20 through April 25. The announcement of it’s postponement was made Friday via the festival’s official Instagram page.

“After much consideration, in partnership with the City of Virginia Beach, we’ve sadly decided to postpone SOMETHING IN THE WATER 2020,” the post read.